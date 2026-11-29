B.C. Premier Lorne Doerkson joins Williams Lake First Nation for a traditional sweat lodge ceremony, marking his commitment to building relationships and dialogue with Indigenous communities in the Cariboo Chilcotin region.

B.C. Premier Lorne Doerkson has begun his tenure by participating in a traditional Tsqilye sweat lodge ceremony at T'exelc, hosted by the Williams Lake First Nation. This event served as a formal welcome into his new role and established a foundation for ongoing dialogue with Indigenous leadership in the region.

Premier Joins First Sweat Lodge Ceremony

Doerkson took part in four rounds of the ceremony, which he described as physically challenging due to the intense heat. He shared that the experience was moving at times and offered him a chance to connect with the land and the participants.

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This marked the first time the new Premier has participated in such a ritual. Doerkson expressed surprise that previous premiers had not accepted similar invitations, noting he was proud to be among the first active premier to join the ceremony.

The ceremony provided a space for Doerkson to share aspects of his personal background and get to know members of the Williams Lake First Nation more intimately outside of formal political settings.

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Chief Willie Sellars Highlights Relationship Building

Williams Lake First Nation Kúkpi7 (Chief) Willie Sellars stated that the invitation stemmed from years of collaboration with Doerkson when he served as the local MLA for the community.

Sellars emphasized that Doerkson has consistently shown a commitment to the Cariboo Chilcotin region and to building a respectful relationship with the Williams Lake First Nation. The Nation viewed the ceremony as a way to honor this history and welcome him into his new position.

Sellars noted that the sweat lodge is traditionally a place for prayer and connecting with loved ones and ancestors. He highlighted Doerkson's willingness to participate in a ceremony he had never experienced before as a significant gesture of respect and openness.

The Williams Lake First Nation has a history of hosting former B.C. premiers at its annual traditional powwow and regularly invites elected officials to participate in ceremonies when they visit their territory.

Cultural Representatives and Future Dialogue

Willie Alphonse, Williams Lulua, and Cecil Sheena from the Williams Lake First Nation culture and language department joined Doerkson and Chief Sellars for the Tsqilye ceremony.

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Sellars described the shared experience as a vital method for building relationships with elected officials. He believes that allowing politicians to participate in such rituals helps them gain a better understanding of the Williams Lake First Nation and its values.

Doerkson stated that he looks forward to future conversations with the Nation. He reaffirmed that serving the Cariboo Chilcotin, the riding that elected him, remains a top priority for his government.

Priorities for the Cariboo Chilcotin Region

Looking ahead, Chief Willie Sellars expressed a desire for meaningful discussions with the provincial government regarding decisions affecting the Williams Lake First Nation's traditional territory.

Sellars emphasized that the Nation wants to continue building its relationship with the government through ongoing dialogue, even if they disagree with some party positions or comments.

The Williams Lake First Nation plans to travel to Victoria to discuss its priorities with relevant ministries. Sellars affirmed that the Nation believes in Doerkson as a leader and values the relationship they have established.