British Columbia Premier Lorne Doerkson ordered the removal of SOGI 123 from government sites despite admitting uncertainty about the resource. This move impacts school anti-bullying protocols and has drawn sharp criticism from educators and experts.

British Columbia Premier Lorne Doerkson has officially mandated the immediate removal of all references to the SOGI 123 teaching resource from provincial government websites. This directive was issued shortly after his swearing-in, marking one of the first significant policy actions taken by the new administration under the B.C. Conservatives. The move effectively terminates the official government presence of the online materials that have been utilized in schools for the past decade.

Premier Admits Uncertainty About Resource

Doerkson addressed the controversy surrounding the removal during a news conference focused on his mandate letters to cabinet ministers. He explicitly stated that he is not entirely clear on what the anti-bullying materials actually entail. Despite his lack of detailed knowledge about the specific content, the Premier emphasized his stance against hate and violence in educational environments. He acknowledged that the topic has become conflated with various other issues, making it difficult for ministry staff or teachers to provide him with a clear explanation. Doerkson stated he is absolutely opposed to any kind of bullying, yet he questioned whether the current implementation of SOGI 123 had successfully ensured student safety.

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Educators Define Anti-Bullying Scope

Frontline educators and union leaders have pushed back against the characterization of the resource as sex education. Carole Gordon, president of the B.C. Teachers' Federation, clarified that SOGI 123 is distinct from sex education programs, which are transparent and allow parents to opt out. She explained that the materials are designed to help teachers discuss teasing or harassment stemming from a student's identity or their family members. Gordon promised that regardless of the resource's availability, teachers, principals, and support staff will continue working to ensure schools remain welcoming and safe for all students. The BCTF emphasized that the goal is to create diverse places of acceptance rather than to impose a specific ideological framework.

Conflict Between Campaign Narrative and Reality

The B.C. Conservatives recently won a substantial majority in the provincial election, with Doerkson asserting that voters overwhelmingly demanded change. However, political analysts caution against interpreting this victory as a blanket endorsement of every policy priority, including the removal of SOGI 123. Sanjay Jeram, a political analyst and lecturer at Simon Fraser University, pointed out that the election results do not necessarily reflect a sweeping mandate for specific social policies. Jeram noted that many seats were decided by narrow margins and that the Conservative success was partly driven by New Democratic Party voters staying home. This suggests that voter motivation is complex and may not align with the government's stated reasons for the resource's removal.

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Research Highlights Benefits of the Program

Independent research conducted by the University of British Columbia contradicts the notion that the resource fails to improve school environments. A 2024 report by UBC researchers analyzed the impact of SOGI 123 on students in grades 7 through 12. The study concluded that the training and supports not only improved conditions for LGBTQ+ youth but also significantly reduced bullying and sexual orientation discrimination among heterosexual students. These findings provide a data-driven counterpoint to the Premier's concerns about the efficacy of the program. The disconnect between the research outcomes and the government's decision highlights a significant gap in how educational resources are evaluated by policymakers.

Impact on School Safety and Future Steps

The removal of SOGI 123 from government websites creates uncertainty for educators who have relied on these materials for anti-bullying initiatives. While the federal or provincial governments are not directly mandating classroom usage, the loss of official access may affect how schools approach discussions on identity and harassment. Teachers must now navigate these conversations without the standardized support previously provided by the province. As the new government settles into power, the education sector continues to monitor how these changes will impact student well-being and school culture in the coming months.