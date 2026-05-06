B.C. Premier Eby Denies Allegations of Cabinet Minister’s Ties to China

B.C. Premier David Eby refutes claims by former Vancouver mayor Kennedy Stewart that a provincial cabinet minister is under investigation for collaborating with China. Eby insists he has received no briefings from the RCMP or CSIS regarding such concerns and vows to act if any misconduct is confirmed. The allegations come amid broader concerns about foreign interference in Canadian politics.

B.C. Premier David Eby has strongly denied allegations made by former Vancouver mayor Kennedy Stewart , who claimed that a provincial cabinet minister was under police investigation for alleged collaboration with China.

Eby stated in the provincial legislature that he has never received any briefings from the RCMP or the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) regarding concerns about his NDP caucus members. The premier emphasized that if such concerns existed, he would take immediate action, including removing the individual from cabinet.

Eby’s comments came a day after Stewart, a former NDP MP, revealed in a radio interview that federal lawyers had questioned him about a provincial minister being investigated by the RCMP for collaborating with China. Stewart did not provide further details but suggested that no action was being taken on the matter. Eby responded by asserting that he regularly consults with the RCMP and CSIS to ensure no government officials are compromised by foreign interference.

He confirmed that multiple government officials have obtained top-secret clearance to access sensitive national security information, though his office declined to disclose their identities. Meanwhile, NDP House leader Mike Farnworth dismissed Stewart’s allegations as 'ridiculous,' stating that any caucus or cabinet member involved in such activities would be immediately removed. The B.C. RCMP acknowledged Stewart’s comments but declined to confirm or deny any ongoing investigations, citing policy.

This controversy follows a Globe and Mail report that China’s diplomatic mission in Vancouver interfered in the 2022 municipal election, where Stewart lost to current Mayor Ken Sim. The report detailed how China’s then-consul-general, Tong Xiaoling, allegedly mentored Chinese-Canadian politicians to advance Beijing’s interests. Stewart had previously drawn criticism from the Chinese government for suspending meetings with its diplomats and strengthening ties with Taiwan.

The public inquiry into foreign interference has accused China of meddling in Canadian elections, harassing diaspora communities, and stealing technology





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