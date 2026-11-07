B.C. Police Watchdog Clears Officers in Stolen Car Chase Arrest

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. concludes that Vancouver officers used reasonable force during the March 29, 2025, arrest of a teen driver who fled a traffic stop in a stolen Dodge Charger.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. has officially cleared Vancouver police officers of any wrongdoing regarding a high-stakes traffic stop and subsequent arrest that occurred on March 29, 2025. The watchdog agency published its final report on Friday, concluding that the actions taken by the Vancouver Police Department during the incident were entirely reasonable and justified under the circumstances.

The investigation focused on a sequence of events that began with a suspicious vehicle idling in a parking garage in Vancouver's West End. The report details how officers responded to a caller's description of a group of individuals, ultimately leading to a chase that ended in two collisions and the arrest of two teenagers.

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Details Of The March 29 Incident

Officers were initially dispatched to a parkade located on the corner of Nelson and Denman streets shortly after 8:20 p.m. on the day in question. A parking attendant, identified in the document as Civilian Witness 1 or CW1, reported that a Dodge Charger had been idling in the structure for more than four hours. The witness noted that the vehicle contained five people, all wearing black clothing and black surgical masks.

CW1 had previously approached the driver because the vehicle had not paid for parking. The report states that the driver offered cash through a partially opened window, which the attendant refused. The vehicle briefly drove off but returned to its idling position. Plainclothes officers responded first to the scene and confirmed the presence of five individuals inside the car, although the tinted windows made visual confirmation difficult.

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The initial plainclothes officers requested a marked police cruiser to assist with a traffic stop. Around 8:40 p.m., uniformed officers arrived and ran the license plate, discovering a mismatch: the vehicle was a Dodge Charger, but the plate was registered to a Dodge Challenger. The officers chirped their siren and attempted to exit their vehicle to speak with the occupants.

The Vehicle Fleeing And Collisions

Instead of complying, the Dodge Charger accelerated rapidly out of the parkade, with tires squealing. One of the plainclothes officers attempted to ram the vehicle to prevent it from exiting, but was unsuccessful. The vehicle managed to pass the unmarked police car. Although police initially followed the vehicle, a supervisor directed them not to engage in a high-speed pursuit.

The stolen vehicle eventually crashed into a civilian car traveling north on Denman Street. It then collided with a parked car on Pendrell Street. At the time, the Vancouver Police Department stated there were no life-threatening injuries resulting from the crashes. The department also confirmed the vehicle was stolen and that two occupants, aged 18 and 19, were involved. The department anticipated multiple criminal charges would be laid against the individuals.

CTV News contacted the Vancouver Police Department on Friday to inquire if charges had ultimately been filed, but received no response at the time of reporting. The IIO report notes that upon arrival at the crash scene, Witness Officer 6 and Witness Officer 7 observed two occupants in the Dodge. Both were wearing black masks and moving around frequently.

The Arrest And Force Used By Police

While the passenger exited the vehicle and was arrested, the driver, referred to as the Affected Person or AP, remained in the driver's seat. The AP was moving continuously and attempting to reach into the back seat. Despite the civilian witness having reported five people in the car earlier, neither the driver nor the passenger mentioned any other occupants during their interactions with investigators.

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Officers believed the driver may have been armed due to his non-compliance and erratic movements. Consequently, they deployed a Taser on the driver before pulling him from the vehicle. The AP was transported to the hospital suffering from serious head injuries. The report highlights that the driver was not wearing a seatbelt during the collisions.

During the arrest, police discovered two handguns and a jerry can of gasoline inside the stolen Dodge Charger. The presence of these items further complicated the situation and justified the heightened level of concern among the responding officers.

IIO Conclusion And Findings

The Independent Investigations Office is mandated to investigate all incidents in B.C. involving police that result in death or serious harm, regardless of whether allegations of misconduct exist. In this case, Chief Civilian Director Jessica Berglund reviewed all available evidence to determine if the officers' actions were justified.

Berglund concluded that the police acted reasonably. The report states that attempting the traffic stop was reasonable given the suspicious nature of the initial call. Opting not to pursue the vehicle at high speed was deemed an appropriate decision to protect public safety on busy streets.

The report also validates the attempt to ram the vehicle as a reasonable measure to prevent further danger. Furthermore, the document concludes there is no evidence that the Taser deployment or the level of force used to control and arrest the AP was unjustified. The investigation officially closes with no findings of misconduct against the Vancouver officers involved.