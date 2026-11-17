British Columbia police are receiving updated crisis intervention training focused on autistic individuals following the fatal shooting of Chase De Balinhard, with full completion expected by 2028.

Police across British Columbia are implementing updated crisis intervention protocols that specifically address the recognition and response to autistic individuals, a development confirmed during a coroner's inquest on Monday. This testimony emerged as part of the investigation into the death of Chase De Balinhard, a fifteen-year-old autistic teenager who was fatally shot by law enforcement officers in Surrey on February ninth, twenty-twenty-five. The proceedings highlighted the intersection of provincial training standards and neurodivergent advocacy, revealing the timeline and scope of the revised instructional materials.

Consultation Timeline and Advocacy Roles

Lucie Vallieres, director of the Standards and Training Unit within the province's Policing and Security Branch, testified that efforts to modernize mandatory crisis intervention and de-escalation training commenced in twenty-twenty-three. This initiation occurred nearly two years prior to the shooting of De Balinhard, challenging narratives that suggest the tragedy was the sole catalyst for curriculum changes. However, Vallieres acknowledged that AutismBC was engaged in the consultation process toward the end of the development phase rather than at the outset.

Also read U.S. portfolios for dividend investors

The revised training materials became officially available in November twenty-twenty-five, several months after the fatal incident. Despite their immediate availability, officers are not scheduled to have all completed the new instruction until November twenty-twenty-eight. This extended timeline underscores the logistical complexities of rolling out mandatory provincial training standards across multiple police agencies, including municipal departments and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

CTV Investigation and Stakeholder Disputes

During September twenty-twenty-five, a CTV News investigation raised significant concerns regarding whether British Columbia police officers were adequately prepared to assist neurodivergent people experiencing mental health crises. The five-part series followed the death of De Balinhard and incorporated interviews with autism advocates, policing experts, former officers, and provincial officials. At that time, several prominent organizations, including AutismBC, the Pacific Autism Family Network, Autism Support Network, Autism Community Training, and Autism Canada, stated they had not been consulted about planned revisions.

Advertisement

Nina Krieger, who served as B.C.'s public safety minister at the time of the investigation, maintained that the training development involved extensive consultation with police officers, mental health professionals, and people with lived experience. When questioned about the absence of major autism advocacy groups, Krieger defended the process. Subsequently, AutismBC confirmed it had been contacted by the minister's office and collaborated on refining the curriculum, with the province later acknowledging their advocacy and engagement.

Curriculum Details and Neurodivergent Recognition

The updated curriculum introduces specific modules addressing neurodivergence, designed to help officers identify behaviors associated with sensory sensitivities and communication differences. Vallieres explained that instruction now covers recognizing repetitive movements, avoiding eye contact, or unconventional responses to instructions. These behaviors are contextualized not as non-compliance but as potential indicators of distress or sensory overload, requiring tailored police interactions.

Officers are taught to modify communication strategies and reduce sensory stimulation during critical incidents. Under the B.C. Police Act, the Director of Policing and Law Enforcement Services establishes these provincial standards, which apply to all agencies providing policing services in the province. Individual services retain the responsibility of ensuring their personnel complete the required instruction within the mandated timeframe.

Implementation Requirements and Future Outlook

All front-line officers and supervisors are required to complete crisis intervention and de-escalation training, commonly referred to as CID. The initial program consists of an online component and approximately seven hours of in-person instruction, incorporating classroom learning, discussions, and practical exercises. This structure ensures that theoretical knowledge of neurodivergence is reinforced through simulated scenarios and direct feedback.

Advertisement

Refresher training is mandated every three years to maintain competency and integrate emerging best practices. The ongoing inquest into the death of Chase De Balinhard continues to scrutinize how these new standards might have altered the outcome of the February ninth incident. As the province moves toward the twenty-twenty-eight completion deadline, the focus remains on ensuring that every officer is equipped to handle crises involving autistic individuals with appropriate de-escalation techniques.