B.C. Phone Mounting and Distracted Driving Laws Explained

Discover the legal limits for phone mounts and handheld device use in British Columbia. Experts clarify fines, visibility rules, and recent court rulings on loose phones.

A frequent question among drivers in British Columbia concerns the legality of mounting smartphones on windshields. Sarah, a resident of Vancouver, recently noticed motorists using phones that appeared to obstruct road views and sought clarity on whether such setups violate traffic codes.

Windshield Mounting and Visibility Rules

Experts state that while there is no specific law banning phone mounts, any device must not obstruct the driver's view of the road. Kyla Lee, a Vancouver-based criminal defence lawyer, explains that mounting a phone on a windshield practically guarantees some level of visual obstruction. Consequently, such placement is generally prohibited under broad safety regulations.

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The RCMP Highway Patrol Sergeant Michael McLaughlin references a separate British Columbia law prohibiting driving with an obstructed view. He confirms that this regulation effectively bans mounting cellphones on windshields, a standard that aligns with most other Canadian provinces like Alberta, Ontario, and Quebec.

Traffic safety consultant Sean Shapiro notes that enforcement often depends on an officer's judgment regarding whether the device blocks vision. He recommends using a cupholder mount as a safer alternative that avoids potential visibility complaints while keeping the device accessible.

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Permitted Interactions and Device Usage

British Columbia law allows only a single touch to answer or end a call, even when the phone is securely mounted. Kyla Lee clarifies that any additional interaction, such as scrolling through songs or adjusting GPS directions, constitutes illegal use of the electronic device.

Drivers are strictly prohibited from watching videos, engaging in video calls, or reading texts while operating a vehicle. The law permits looking at GPS maps but forbids physical interaction with features other than accepting or declining incoming calls.

This restriction applies regardless of whether the phone is mounted or held. Drivers cannot physically interact with the device's features or view content other than navigation instructions while the vehicle is in motion.

Legal Risks of Loose Phones and Recent Rulings

Historically, police in British Columbia have issued tickets for phones left loose in cupholders or centre consoles. However, recent court rulings have shifted this practice, stating that mere possession is not illegal if the device is not being used.

A 2021 British Columbia Supreme Court ruling established that a driver did not break the law when their phone played a podcast through the car audio system while loose in a cupholder. The judge ruled that since the driver was not holding, touching, or watching the screen, no offence occurred.

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Despite this legal precedent, Sergeant McLaughlin warns that drivers can still receive a ticket if their phone screen is lit. Such infractions carry a fine of three hundred sixty-eight dollars and four demerit points. Lee advises keeping phones out of sight in bags or glove compartments to avoid temptation and potential charges.

Technology Gaps and Infotainment Systems

The current electronic device law, in place since 2010, does not specifically address the use of phones through a car's infotainment system. Kyla Lee points out that using Apple CarPlay or similar features on the vehicle's built-in screen is perfectly legal.

This creates a discrepancy where using integrated car technology is permitted despite similar distraction risks. Lee argues that the legislation is outdated and fails to account for modern vehicle technologies that integrate smartphones directly into the car's interface.

Drivers must remain vigilant about current regulations while technology evolves. Understanding the distinction between physical interaction and passive use remains critical for avoiding legal penalties on British Columbia roads.