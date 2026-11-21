British Columbia's Conservative government merged housing into a new ministry, drawing sharp criticism from NDP and Greens who fear this move undermines critical housing legislation and affordability efforts.

British Columbia's official Opposition has issued a stark warning that the new Conservative provincial cabinet is preparing to dismantle existing housing frameworks. This alarm was raised immediately after the government eliminated the Ministry of Housing and Municipal Affairs as a standalone entity. NDP interim leader Jennifer Whiteside described the restructuring as a deeply disappointing signal from the new administration. She stated that folding the housing portfolio into the new Ministry of Local Government, Housing, Sport and Culture appears to be the first strategic step toward scrapping current housing legislation.

Ministry Restructuring and Leadership Changes

Premier Lorne Doerkson addressed the media during a news conference on Friday to defend the organizational changes. He explained that his government is committed to working with the federal government in every way possible to develop housing solutions. Doerkson clarified that he personally committed to combining several ministries, with the housing portfolio being a primary component of this consolidation. The future oversight of housing policy now falls to first-time legislator Cathie Ounsted, a former municipal councillor in Greater Victoria. She has been appointed to head the new combined ministry following her recent selection.

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Opposition Criticism and Political Fallout

The restructuring has triggered immediate backlash from political rivals who view the move as a dereliction of duty. Jennifer Whiteside, the former B.C. labour minister, released a statement emphasizing that housing affordability remains a generational challenge. She argued that British Columbia deserves a government actively fighting to fix the crisis rather than one that abdicates its responsibility. Similarly, B.C. Greens leader Emily Lowan expressed deep concern about the political signal sent by merging housing with other departments. Lowan noted that this downgrade occurs alongside the removal of labour from its own dedicated ministry, compounding the issue.

Threats to Existing Housing Legislation

Premier Doerkson has previously promised to repeal key aspects of the provincial housing legislation introduced by the former NDP government of David Eby. This refers specifically to Bill 44, which New Democrats consider their signature piece of housing policy. The legislation legalized higher densities on single-lot properties in municipalities with populations above 5,000 people. However, it also imposed housing targets that local governments have heavily criticized. Doerkson stated during the inaugural meeting of the Conservative caucus that the government intends to return housing decisions to people and communities.

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Demographic Representation Concerns

Beyond housing policy, the new cabinet structure has drawn criticism regarding demographic representation within the government. Jennifer Whiteside highlighted that women make up just one-third of the current cabinet composition. She described this lack of diversity as shocking for the province. Furthermore, Whiteside pointed out that for the first time in three decades, the Chinese-Canadian community has no representation at the cabinet table. This community represents the province's largest visible minority group, with nearly 600,000 people. These concerns add to the growing list of criticisms directed at the new administration's early moves.

Market Impact and Future Outlook

The consolidation of housing responsibilities into a broader ministry raises questions about the prioritization of affordability measures. Critics argue that downgrading the portfolio signals a shift away from aggressive regulatory reform. The opposition parties are mobilizing public opinion against what they view as a retreat from proven density increases. As Cathie Ounsted assumes her new role, the housing sector will watch closely for any immediate policy reversals. The next phase of this political battle will likely focus on the legislative repeal efforts promised by the Conservative caucus.