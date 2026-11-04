B.C. Nurse Olga Makarevski Suspended for Privacy Breach

Registered nurse Olga Makarevski received a nine-day license suspension from the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives after accessing unauthorized patient records in February 2024.

Registered nurse Olga Makarevski has been issued a nine-day suspension of her license by the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives following a confirmed breach of patient privacy. The regulatory body confirmed that the disciplined professional violated ethical standards by accessing confidential medical information belonging to an individual who was not under her direct care. This disciplinary action underscores the strict requirements placed on healthcare workers regarding data security and patient confidentiality in British Columbia.

Unauthorized Access to Medical Data

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The misconduct took place on February 11, 2024, when Makarevski accessed the medical records of a non-patient on three separate occasions. According to official documentation from the college, she was also repeatedly present in the immediate vicinity where the patient's care team discussed the individual's health details. The investigation highlighted a clear pattern of unprofessional behavior that compromised the privacy rights of the individual involved in the incident.

Disciplinary Proceedings and Agreement

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Olga Makarevski agreed to a formal discipline order from the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives on October 7, 2024. The college subsequently published a summary of the case online last week, providing transparency regarding the nature of the violation and the resulting sanctions. The agreement indicates a willingness by the nurse to accept responsibility for her actions without requiring a prolonged public hearing or additional legal contestation regarding the facts of the case.

Investigation Factors and Sanctions

The college's investigation committee determined that a nine-day suspension was the appropriate sanction after reviewing several mitigating factors. The committee noted Makarevski's full admission of her misconduct, her clean record with no prior disciplinary history, and the fact that she gained no personal or financial advantage from her behavior. These elements contributed to the decision to impose a relatively short suspension period rather than a more severe penalty.

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Public Trust and Professional Integrity

The decision maker emphasized that the nurse's conduct caused harm to the person whose privacy was breached, which is a significant concern for the profession. The ruling reinforces the critical importance of nurses maintaining strict privacy standards to ensure public confidence in the integrity of the healthcare system. Protecting patient information is viewed as essential for maintaining the trust that patients place in medical professionals and institutions.

Suspension Timeline and Current Status

The suspension began on Tuesday and is scheduled to continue through November 11, 2024. At the time of the incident, the summary did not specify the exact healthcare facility where Makarevski was working. Her current entry in the college's online directory does not list a primary employer, leaving her current professional location ambiguous. The nine-day period serves as a final disciplinary measure before her license is fully restored.