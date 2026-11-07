B.C. Nurse Lori Chern Suspended from In-Home Practice After Alleged Sexual Offer to Patient

A B.C. nurse allegedly offered to have sex with a patient during an appointment at her home, according to a summary protection order issued by the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives this week. The order is temporary and the allegations remain unproven, with Chern denying any sexual misconduct.

A B.C. nurse allegedly offered to have sex with a patient during an appointment that took place at her home, according to a summary protection order issued by the B.C.

College of Nurses and Midwives this week. The order against registered nurse Lori Chern is intended to be temporary and will remain in place while the college investigates the allegations against her. Those allegations have not been proven, and the order indicates Chern denies any sexual misconduct. The order stems from a complaint the college received in August.

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The complainant alleged a pharmacist referred him to Chern's business, RN Collaborate in Kamloops. According to the order, RN Collaborate is a health and wellness practice with a focus on men over 40. The complainant told the college he contacted Chern about an assessment, with medical forms to be filled out and provided to the RCMP. The order does not elaborate on the reason for the assessment.

Lori Chern Alleged Sexual Misconduct at Home

According to the order, Chern directed the complainant to meet her at her home for the assessment. She allegedly sat right next to him on the couch while taking a blood pressure reading and began caressing his arm. After taking the reading, the respondent complimented the complainant on their physique as well as heart rate and blood pressure, saying they seemed to have the health of an 18-year-old and making other gestures and remarks that appeared flirty, the order reads.

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Chern then allegedly asked the complainant about his sex life and commented that sex was very important for a man to regulate himself and be in good health, according to the order. At this point, the order alleges, Chern offered to have sex with the complainant. After the complainant declined, the respondent indicated the complainant was free to text or call them outside of work to meet up for sex, the order reads.

The complainant provided screenshots of text messages they reported to be between them and the respondent. The respondent had not submitted the assessment forms that were the purpose of the visit, indicating it was because their MSP number was not working. The BCCNM's inquiry committee considered the complaint and determined that it established a prima facie (on its face) case that Chern committed sexual misconduct as defined in the Health Professions and Occupations Act.

Committee Deems Public At Significant Risk

While not proven, the complainant's allegations are also not manifestly unfounded or exaggerated, the committee concluded, according to the order. The committee also concluded there would be a significant risk of harm to the public if the college did not impose temporary conditions on Chern's practice. According to the order, the committee decided it could protect the public by prohibiting Chern from meeting with patients in her home through RN Collaborate.

The respondent also holds positions with Interior Health at the Dr. Helmcken Memorial Hospital and Princeton General Hospital, and the investigation committee saw no reason to place restrictions on that employment or go so far as a suspension, the order reads. The order limits Chern to practising only at those two facilities. It will remain in place until the investigation results in dismissal of the complaint or a disciplinary order against Chern, unless varied or terminated sooner by the committee.

The committee retains the authority to vary or terminate the restrictions sooner if circumstances change. The temporary protection order was issued following serious allegations of sexual misconduct with a patient in Kamloops, British Columbia. The formal order stems from an appointment at RN Collaborate, a health and wellness practice in Kamloops focusing on men over 40, which was recommended by a pharmacist for an assessment requiring forms for the RCMP.

Order Limits Chern to Interior Health Facilities

According to the protection order, Lori Chern instructed the complainant to meet at her private residence rather than a clinic setting. She allegedly sat directly beside him on a couch to take his blood pressure while simultaneously caressing his arm. After recording the vital signs, the order states that Lori Chern complimented the patient's physique and heart rate, claiming he possessed the health of an 18-year-old while making remarks that appeared flirtatious and inquiring about his intimate life.

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The document alleges that Lori Chern subsequently commented on the importance of sex for male health regulation and explicitly offered to have sexual relations with the complainant, adding that he could contact her outside of work hours to arrange such a meeting. The B.C.

College of Nurses and Midwives inquiry committee concluded that the allegations were not manifestly unfounded or exaggerated, determining that a significant risk of harm to the public would exist if the college did not impose immediate temporary conditions on Lori Chern's professional practice. To mitigate this risk while the investigation continues, the committee prohibited Lori Chern from meeting with patients at her home through her business RN Collaborate, effectively banning her from providing in-home nursing services.

Lori Chern also holds employment positions with Interior Health at the Dr. Helmcken Memorial Hospital and Princeton General Hospital, but the investigation committee saw no justification to place restrictions on those specific employments or to suspend her license entirely. The new order explicitly limits Lori Chern to practicing only at those two Interior Health facilities, ensuring she remains under supervision while the regulatory body reviews the full scope of the complaint against her.

The temporary protection order will remain in effect until the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives investigation results in either the dismissal of the complaint or a formal discipline order against Lori Chern. The committee retains the authority to vary or terminate the restrictions sooner if circumstances change, but for now, the nurse must adhere strictly to the workplace limitations at Dr. Helmcken Memorial Hospital and Princeton General Hospital.

Lori Chern did not submit the assessment forms that were the intended purpose of the visit, indicating to the complainant that the delay was due to her MSP number not working properly during the interaction. The complainant provided screenshots of text messages to the college that they reported were between them and Lori Chern, documenting the alleged inappropriate offers and communications that prompted this regulatory intervention.

While Lori Chern denies the allegations of sexual misconduct, the protection order serves as a protective measure for the public during the pending inquiry, ensuring that any potential harm is prevented through strict professional boundaries.