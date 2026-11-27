Roxanne Sevillo receives disciplinary action from the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives after giving a resident a non-consensual bath. The LPN completed remedial education following the incident.

The B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives has officially disciplined Licensed Practical Nurse Roxanne Sevillo for a serious breach of patient rights and safety protocols. This enforcement action follows an incident where Sevillo administered a tub bath to a care home resident without obtaining proper consent. The regulatory body published its findings earlier this week, detailing the specific violations that led to the disciplinary order. The incident highlights critical standards regarding patient autonomy and dignity in long-term care settings.

Details of the Disciplinary Incident

The notice issued by the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives outlines severe deficiencies in how Sevillo treated the vulnerable resident during the bathing procedure. Authorities confirmed that the tub bath was administered completely outside the parameters of the resident's established care plan. This deviation from professional guidelines constituted a direct violation of accepted nursing standards in British Columbia.

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Furthermore, the regulatory body determined that Sevillo engaged in emotional abuse during the event. The notice explicitly states that she yelled at the resident, creating a hostile environment. This aggressive behavior was found to have diminished the resident's sense of dignity, a core value protected under nursing ethics. The combination of physical mismanagement and emotional harm formed the basis for the college's intervention.

In addition to the behavioral issues, Sevillo incorrectly positioned the resident in a sling during the bath. This mechanical error resulted in physical injury, specifically an abrasion on the forehead. The college noted that Sevillo demonstrated inappropriate and aggressive behaviors throughout the entire incident. These actions collectively represented a significant failure in providing safe and respectful care.

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College Assessment and Stakeholder Response

The B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives conducted a thorough review of Sevillo's professional history before determining the appropriate penalty. The regulatory body confirmed that this event was an isolated occurrence with no evidence of a broader pattern of such behavior. This distinction is important for future practice reviews and indicates that the breach was not chronic.

Sevillo has an otherwise clean disciplinary record as a licensed practitioner. The college noted that she has successfully completed targeted remedial activities designed to address the specific gaps in her practice. These efforts have demonstrated improved practice standards while she remained employed with the same employer. This continuity suggests that the employer also supported her rehabilitation process.

Remedial Education and Future Compliance

As a result of the investigation, Sevillo agreed to a formal reprimand and mandatory remedial education through the discipline order. She is required to complete two specific courses to regain full professional standing without further suspension. These educational requirements are intended to prevent future lapses in judgment and ensure patient safety.

The first mandatory course is the "Gentle Persuasion Approach," which must be completed through the Alzheimer Society of Toronto. This training focuses on non-confrontational communication techniques for individuals with cognitive impairments. The second required course is "Behaviour Management: The Person-Centered Way," offered through CEU Academy. This program emphasizes individualized care strategies that respect patient autonomy.

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The completion of these courses serves as the primary mechanism for accountability in this case. By requiring education from specialized organizations, the B.C. College ensures that Sevillo gains expert-level knowledge in behavior management. This approach aims to restore confidence in her ability to provide ethical care. The outcome reinforces the strict adherence to consent protocols in healthcare environments.