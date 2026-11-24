The B.C. Lions have signed a three-year deal to host training camp at Langford's Starlight Stadium, marking the team's return to Vancouver Island for the first time since 1998.

The B.C. Lions have officially announced a strategic move to relocate their annual training camp to Vancouver Island, selecting Langford's Starlight Stadium as the new headquarters for the next three seasons. The agreement, confirmed on Tuesday, establishes a partnership that will see the Canadian Football League team based in the West Shore facility through the end of 2029. This decision marks a significant shift for the franchise, ending a 17-year training camp presence in Kamloops and returning the team to the island for the first time since 1998. The move is designed to strengthen the club's connection with passionate supporters in the surrounding communities while generating substantial economic activity for the City of Langford.

Stadium Details and Historical Context

Starlight Stadium, which currently seats more than 6,000 spectators, serves as a multi-purpose venue already home to Canadian Premier League club Pacific FC, Rugby Canada, and the Westshore Rebels. The B.C. Lions last held training camp on Vancouver Island in 1998 in Courtenay, with earlier historical records showing previous camps at Royal Roads in Victoria during 1967 and 1968. The selection of this facility supports Mayor Stew Young's campaign promises regarding the revitalization and expansion of the stadium. While the current announcement confirms the team's arrival, it did not include specific details or timelines regarding any potential physical expansion or revitalization projects for the venue itself.

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Economic and Community Impact for Langford

Mayor Stew Young described the acquisition of the B.C. Lions Training Camp and the associated pre-season game as a major victory for the municipality. He emphasized that the event will create excitement and foster community pride while delivering tangible economic benefits. The influx of players and fans is expected to drive revenue to local hotels, restaurants, and small businesses in the West Shore area. This economic boost is viewed as a direct result of bringing a professional sports entity to the city, validating the city's efforts to attract high-profile cultural and sporting events to the region.

Lions Leadership Strategy and Fan Engagement

Lions president Duane Vienneau stated that the relocation is rooted in the team's desire to make a deeper impact on a loyal and passionate fanbase. Vienneau noted that previous visits for pre-season games and community events demonstrated the strength of support in Langford and surrounding Vancouver Island areas. The organization aims to become B.C.'s football team, and expanding its footprint on the island aligns with this broader vision. The club cited the opportunity to explore a new market as a primary factor in choosing Langford over their previous host city.

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Departure from Kamloops and Bid Process

The decision to leave Kamloops ends a long-standing partnership that began in 2010. Andrew Smeaton, the city's culture and events supervisor, acknowledged that Kamloops submitted a competitive bid and made a strong case to retain the team. However, logistical challenges complicated the offer, particularly because the 2027 camp dates overlapped with Thompson Rivers University's academic session, creating accommodation constraints for the players. The B.C. Lions received feedback that the City of Langford's bid was excellent, but ultimately favored the opportunity to establish a presence in a different market segment.

Training Camp Schedule and Fan Fest Plans

Players are scheduled to report to Langford on April 24, 2027, with the first full-team practice set to begin the following day on April 25. The announcement also confirms that FanFest will be held at Starlight Stadium on a date yet to be determined. Additionally, a pre-season game is scheduled for May 14, 2027, with a kickoff time of 6 p.m. The full training camp schedule for the 2027 season is expected to be released early in that year, providing fans with detailed information on team operations and public appearances.