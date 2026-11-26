The Canadian Football League has named the B.C. Lions as hosts of the 116th Grey Cup in Vancouver in 2029, with officials citing the city's successful FIFA World Cup hosting and the 2024 Grey Cup's $122 million economic impact.

The Canadian Football League has announced that the B.C. Lions will host the 116th Grey Cup in Vancouver in 2029. CFL Commissioner Stewart Johnston made the announcement at a news conference on Thursday, Nov. 29, 2026.

Johnston said Vancouver's hosting of the FIFA World Cup this year was a resounding triumph. He said the Lions' bid offered a fresh, modern impression of what the Grey Cup could be, which impressed the evaluation committee. The Grey Cup was last hosted by the Lions in 2024, when a CH-149 Cormorant helicopter descended upon Coal Harbour to deliver the iconic trophy. Canadian air force chopper brings Grey Cup to Vancouver ahead of CFL final.

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Premier Praises Grey Cup as National Institution

B.C. Premier Lorne Doerkson shared his excitement for the announcement, calling it a great day for the team and for football. There is something very special about the Grey Cup, Doerkson said. It is a national institution.

It is our game. Doerkson said the Grey Cup in 2024 included a week of festivities and generated $122 million in economic benefits to the province. Vancouver Mayor Pete Fry said the event will electrify the city and the province. The Grey Cup has a way of turning strangers into neighbours and bringing all sorts of excitement, Fry said.

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Duane Vienneau, B.C. Lions president, said roughly 30,000 people from out of town gather for the Grey Cup every year. He said the festival activities, including tents and family zones, are expected to take place by the False Creek and Concord Pacific lands. Vienneau said the event will host team party rooms on Granville Street, after seeing the pedestrian zone during FIFA.

Plans Include Sailgate Party Boats on Ocean

Plans also include a Saturday of party boats for a gigantic sailgate, tailgate party, if you will, on the ocean, according to Vienneau. The 111th Grey Cup was played in Vancouver on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, with the Toronto Argonauts defeating the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The 2024 event showcased the city's ability to host major football celebrations. The 2029 Grey Cup will mark the 116th edition of the CFL championship game.

Vancouver previously hosted the Grey Cup in 2024, and the upcoming event will build on that experience with expanded festival offerings. Johnston's announcement highlighted the league's confidence in Vancouver as a host city. The evaluation committee was impressed by the Lions' vision for a modern Grey Cup experience that incorporates the city's waterfront and downtown spaces. The 2024 Grey Cup festivities spanned a week and brought significant economic activity to British Columbia.

The $122 million in benefits included spending on hotels, restaurants, and entertainment across the province. Vienneau noted that the out-of-town visitors are a major part of the Grey Cup experience. The festival activities will be centered around False Creek and the Concord Pacific lands, providing scenic backdrops for fans. The team party rooms on Granville Street will recreate the pedestrian-friendly atmosphere seen during the FIFA World Cup.

Mayor Highlights Community Connections and Excitement

The Saturday party boats will offer a unique sailgate experience on the water. Fry said the event will bring energy to Vancouver and the entire province. He emphasized how the Grey Cup fosters community connections and excitement among residents and visitors alike. Doerkson called the Grey Cup a national institution and said it is a special event for Canadian football.

He praised the 2024 hosting effort and said the 2029 event will continue that tradition. The CFL commissioner's announcement was made at a news conference in Vancouver. The league considered the Lions' bid to be a fresh and modern take on the Grey Cup, which helped secure the hosting rights for 2029. Vancouver's success with the FIFA World Cup in 2026 was a key factor in the decision.

Johnston said the city proved it can handle major international events with a resounding triumph. The 2029 Grey Cup will be the 116th time the championship has been awarded. The game will be played in Vancouver, with festival events planned across the city. The B.C.

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Lions President Outlines Fan Experience Enhancements

Lions will serve as hosts for the event. The team's president, Duane Vienneau, outlined plans for tents, family zones, team party rooms, and party boats to enhance the fan experience. The economic impact of the 2024 Grey Cup was substantial, with $122 million in benefits to British Columbia. Officials expect the 2029 event to generate similar or greater benefits.

Vancouver Mayor Pete Fry said the Grey Cup has a unique ability to bring people together. He said it turns strangers into neighbours and creates widespread excitement. Premier Lorne Doerkson said the announcement is a great day for the team and for football in the province. He highlighted the national significance of the Grey Cup and its role in Canadian culture.

CFL Commissioner Stewart Johnston announced the decision on Nov. 29, 2026. The news conference marked the official start of preparations for the 2029 championship. The 2024 Grey Cup in Vancouver featured the Toronto Argonauts against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The game was played on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, and was part of a week-long celebration.

Bid Focuses on Fresh Modern Impression for Fans

The Lions' bid for 2029 focused on a fresh, modern impression that impressed the evaluation committee. The plan includes waterfront activities and downtown party zones to engage fans. Vienneau said about 30,000 out-of-town visitors attend the Grey Cup annually. The 2029 event will aim to attract a similar or larger crowd to Vancouver.

Festival activities will take place near False Creek and the Concord Pacific lands. The location offers scenic views and space for tents, family zones, and other attractions. Granville Street will host team party rooms, inspired by the pedestrian zone created during the FIFA World Cup. The Saturday party boats will create a sailgate atmosphere on the ocean.

The Grey Cup is a national institution and a major economic driver for host cities. The 2024 event demonstrated Vancouver's capacity to deliver a memorable championship week. Officials expect the 2029 Grey Cup to electrify the city and province. The event will combine football tradition with modern fan experiences on land and water.

The Canadian Football League made the announcement in Vancouver. The B.C. Lions will host the 116th Grey Cup in 2029, continuing the city's history of hosting major sports events.