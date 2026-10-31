B.C. Lions Stun Saskatchewan Riders 33-26 in CFL West Semi-Final

Nathan Rourke throws for 366 yards as B.C. Lions overcome 14-point deficit to beat Saskatchewan Roughriders 33-26 in CFL West semi-final.

The B.C. Lions defeated the Saskatchewan Roughriders 33-26 in the CFL's West Division semi-final on Saturday. The game featured a significant comeback after the Lions fell behind 17-3 midway through the second quarter. Nathan Rourke passed for 366 yards to lead the rally that eliminated the reigning Grey Cup champions. This victory secures a spot for B.C. in the West Division final against the Edmonton Elks on November 7. The match took place at the Lions' home stadium where they hosted the defending champions.

Rourke Leads Dramatic Comeback Victory

Rourke completed 21 of his 32 passing attempts during the contest. He connected on touchdown passes to Jevon Cottoy twice and Stanley Berryhill III once. Kicker Sean Whyte contributed four field goals to the offensive effort. His longest kick measured 48 yards during the critical second half surge. The Lions overcame a significant deficit to take control of the game in the fourth quarter. This win avenges their previous playoff losses to Saskatchewan in 2024 and 2025. The team showed resilience after struggling early in the second half.

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Roughriders Struggle After Strong Start

Trevor Harris threw for 255 yards with one interception for the Riders. Tommy Stevens added a four-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter. Brett Lauther made six field goals including two from 55 yards out. The Riders started strong with Lauther kicking a 55-yard field goal to open scoring. Both teams traded 26-yard field goals to end the first quarter at 6-3. Lauther extended the lead with another 55-yard kick early in the second quarter. A turnover on downs proved costly for B.C. at that moment. The Riders moved the ball effectively to take a 17-3 advantage.

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Key Moments Define Playoff Intensity

B.C. responded with Berryhill catching a long pass for a touchdown. Whyte added the extra point to cut the deficit to 17-10. The home side failed to capitalize on an interception by Robert Carter Jr. late in the half. Keon Hatcher Sr. dropped a pass near the goal line with seconds remaining. B.C. settled for a field goal to make the score 17-13 at halftime. Lauther kicked a 34-yard field goal to extend the lead early in the third. Rourke quickly answered with a 70-yard touchdown pass to Cottoy. The score was tied at 20-20 after the extra point was good.

Lions Secure Spot In Championship Game

The Lions took the lead at 27-23 by the end of the third quarter. Cottoy caught another touchdown pass for his second major of the game. Both teams traded field goals in the fourth frame. Whyte kicked a 34-yard field goal to boost B.C.'s lead to seven points. He added another from 24 yards with three minutes remaining. Lauther made a 44-yard kick to bring Saskatchewan within seven points. Whyte's final 49-yard attempt fell short with 49 seconds left. The Riders stalled at B.C.'s 34-yard line on their final possession. The Lions will face the Edmonton Elks in the West Division final. Calgary will host the Grey Cup on November 15. Winnipeg defeated Toronto in the East semi-final earlier on Saturday. The Bombers will play Montreal in the East final on November 7.