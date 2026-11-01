B.C. Lions Stun Riders in CFL Playoff Comeback

B.C. Lions overcome 14-point deficit to beat Saskatchewan Roughriders 33-26 in CFL West semifinal, advancing to the next round of playoffs.

The B.C. Lions secured their spot in the CFL West Division final on Saturday, October 31, 2026, with a thrilling 33-26 victory over the defending Grey Cup champion Saskatchewan Roughriders. The win came after a dramatic second-half comeback, erasing a 14-point deficit in a high-stakes West Division semifinal match played in Vancouver. The victory highlights the resilience of a team that had to rally from an early 1-5 start to clinch a playoff berth with nine wins in their next ten games.

Rourke Leads Second-Half Rally

Quarterback Nathan Rourke was instrumental in the Lions' comeback, completing 21 of his 32 pass attempts for 366 yards and throwing three touchdown passes. Rourke emphasized the team's mental toughness throughout the season. He stated that the players understood their capability to climb out of difficult situations, a sentiment that proved true as the game progressed against a tough opponent.

Also read B.C. Lions Stun Saskatchewan Riders 33-26 in CFL West Semi-Final

Rourke orchestrated several key drives, including a remarkable scrambling throw to Stanley Berryhill for an early touchdown. This play ignited the crowd and shifted momentum. Rourke added another highlight-reel moment in the third quarter with a 70-yard touchdown pass to Jevon Cottoy. This play tied the score at 20-20 and demonstrated the offensive potential that had been present but underutilized in the first half.

Lions Defense Holds Strong

While the offense provided the spark, the B.C. defense played a crucial role in maintaining the lead. Head coach Buck Pierce praised the team's resilience and belief in their ability to respond to adversity. He noted that the players were reminded of their capacity to handle tough situations during the halftime break. The defense held firm even when the offense struggled to find its rhythm, ensuring the Lions stayed within striking distance.

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Rourke found Cottoy again in the closing moments of the third quarter to put the Lions ahead 27-23. Cottoy celebrated the significance of staying within four points despite not playing their best football. The team's ability to capitalize on opportunities in the second half was vital to securing the win against a resilient Roughriders squad.

Roughriders Fight Until End

Saskatchewan opened the scoring with a touchdown by Tommy Stevens and a successful two-point conversion by Trevor Harris to take a 17-3 lead. Harris finished with 309 passing yards and one interception. Head coach Corey Mace expressed pride in his team's effort, noting they fought until the last second. The Riders and Lions entered the game with identical 10-8 regular-season records, but B.C. earned home-field advantage by winning the season series two games to one.

Next Steps in CFL Playoffs

The Lions now advance to the next round of the playoffs. Meanwhile, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers defeated the Toronto Argonauts 25-22 in the East semifinal. The Bombers will face the Montreal Alouettes in the East final on November 7. The winner of the West Division final will prepare for the Grey Cup, which is scheduled to be hosted by Calgary on November 15. The season culmination marks a significant achievement for both conferences as they compete for the championship title.