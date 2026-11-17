The B.C. Lions have secured veteran linebacker Darnell Sankey with a two-year extension worth up to $504,000, recognizing his dominant 2026 season and leadership on defense.

On Tuesday, the B.C. Lions officially re-signed veteran middle linebacker Darnell Sankey to a two-year contract extension, securing a key piece of their roster after a historic performance. Sankey, who was scheduled to become a free agent later this off-season, agreed to terms that recognize his status as the Canadian Football League's highest-paid middle linebacker. The announcement confirms that the Lions prioritized retaining the defensive leader who anchored their unit during a stellar campaign.

Financial Details and Contract Structure

While the club did not publicly disclose specific financial terms, a league source confirmed that the agreement carries a base value of $492,000 in hard money. The total package can reach $504,000 when performance-based incentives are included. This investment solidifies Sankey's position as the top-earning player at his position in the entire CFL, reflecting his critical role in the team's defensive strategy for the upcoming years.

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Record-Breaking Defensive Statistics

Sankey earned the distinction of the CFL's top defensive player this season by leading the league in both defensive plays with 136 and total tackles with 114. His consistency was remarkable, as he played all 998 regular-season snaps on defense for B.C. He also recorded a career-best 12 pass knockdowns, along with three sacks and four tackles for a loss, which matched his personal bests. The 114 tackles mark the second-highest total of his career, following his 120-tackle performance with Saskatchewan in 2022.

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Historical Context and League Standing

Sankey has joined an elite group of players in league history, becoming only the second athlete to register 100 or more tackles in three consecutive seasons. He joins Hall of Famer Willie Pless, who achieved this milestone between 1997 and 1999. This five-year CFL veteran has appeared in 92 regular-season games across his tenure with Calgary, Saskatchewan, Montreal, and B.C. His career statistics include 570 tackles, 11 sacks, nine forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries, 29 pass knockdowns, and four interceptions. He has surpassed the 100-tackle plateau four times throughout his CFL career.

Leadership Praise and Future Outlook

B.C. Lions General Manager Ryan Rigmaiden highlighted Sankey's intangible qualities, stating that his leadership, toughness, and tireless work ethic were primary reasons for the defense's strong performance. Rigmaiden emphasized that re-signing Sankey was a top priority for the club and expressed satisfaction in extending the current Member of Player Development (MODP) for the next two years. Sankey previously won a Grey Cup with the Montreal Alouettes in 2025 after joining the team following an XFL title with the Arlington Renegades in 2023.