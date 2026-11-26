Amar Doman tells Premier Lorne Doerkson the B.C. Lions want to own BC Place to secure long-term stability for football and soccer in Vancouver.

Amar Doman, the owner of the B.C. Lions, announced on Thursday that the Canadian Football League franchise is actively seeking to acquire or operate its home venue, BC Place in Vancouver. Doman initiated this discussion with newly elected B.C. Premier Lorne Doerkson, describing the proposal as a fresh conversation that warrants serious consideration from provincial leadership.

Lions Seek Stadium Ownership

The 55,000-seat arena is currently owned and operated by PavCo, a provincial Crown corporation that manages the facility for the government. Doman clarified that he has previously engaged with former provincial governments regarding this possibility, but the recent election of Premier Doerkson has provided a new opportunity to advance the bid for long-term stadium control.

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Whitecaps Share Revenue Concerns

Major League Soccer side Vancouver Whitecaps have also expressed strong interest in running the stadium, noting that their ability to generate revenue is significantly limited by not owning the venue. The soccer club has been up for sale since December 2024 and has stated that the lack of stadium ownership has made it difficult to attract buyers willing to keep the team in Vancouver.

A Win-Win for Both Franchises

Doman described a scenario where both the Lions and Whitecaps act as custodians or owners of BC Place as a win-win situation for the community and the franchises. He noted that he has had high-level discussions with the soccer club regarding this shared potential future, suggesting that joint stewardship could solve the financial and logistical challenges currently facing both professional sports teams in the region.

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Implications for Vancouver Sports

This proposal addresses a critical barrier for the Whitecaps, who have cited stadium insecurity as a major deterrent for potential investors. By securing ownership or operational rights, the Vancouver Whitecaps may find it easier to attract the capital needed to retain the franchise, thereby ensuring the long-term viability of professional soccer in the city.

Next Steps in Government Talks

Premier Lorne Doerkson now has the opportunity to evaluate this proposal alongside other provincial priorities. The outcome of these discussions could fundamentally alter the relationship between the provincial government, PavCo, and the two major sports franchises, potentially setting a new precedent for stadium management in British Columbia.

Historical Context of Stadium Management

PavCo has managed BC Place for many years, but the pressure to modernize revenue streams and ensure franchise stability is mounting. The combined efforts of the B.C. Lions and Vancouver Whitecaps to secure control of the venue highlight the growing demand for private sector solutions to public infrastructure challenges in major Canadian cities.