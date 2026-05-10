B.C. Lions look to build on strengths and improve weaknesses in sophomore season

The B.C. Lions, under the tutelage of Buck Pierce, seek to build on the successes of last season and address their shortcomings, aiming to take the next step towards a Grey Cup victory in their sophomore campaign.

VANCOUVER - Under Buck Pierce 's rookie head coaching stint, the B.C. Lions were tasked with learning the playbook and appreciating the strengths and weaknesses of the team.

In contrast, this season, the squad aims to capitalize on its newfound knowledge from last year's experiences to ascend to the next level and contest for the Grey Cup title. Nathan Rourke, the Lions' quarterback, expressed optimism, stating that they are now on the verge of executing a well-planned plan, and their spirit is even more energized





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Lions Training Camp Grey Cup Title Buck Pierce Offensive Strengths Weaknesses To Improve

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