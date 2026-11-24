The B.C. Lions have secured their future by signing head coach Buck Pierce to a contract extension through the 2029 CFL season, rejecting interest from Winnipeg and committing to his vision for the team's continued growth.

In a significant move that signals long-term stability for the franchise, the B.C. Lions have officially announced that head coach Buck Pierce will remain with the team through the 2029 Canadian Football League season.

The contract extension, revealed on Monday, secures Pierce, who is currently forty-five years old, for the next three years. This decision comes as a major boost for the organization, which has seen Pierce lead the team to a respectable ten-win and eight-loss record during the most recent season. That performance was enough to secure a second-place finish within the highly competitive West Division, despite falling short of the Grey Cup championship in both of his first two seasons.

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Ryan Rigmaiden Praises Pierce Team Culture

The franchise expressed immense satisfaction with the agreement, highlighting Pierce's ability to cultivate a strong and positive team culture that has resonated deeply with players and staff alike. Ryan Rigmaiden, the general manager of the B.C. Lions, issued a statement emphasizing the high regard the club holds for their current leader. He noted that the culture Pierce has built is second to none within the league and expressed excitement about the prospect of continuing this trajectory.

The announcement of the extension was timely and somewhat unexpected, arriving shortly after the Winnipeg Blue Bombers had requested permission to interview Pierce for their own vacant head-coaching position. The Blue Bombers recently parted ways with Mike O'Shea, who had held the role for twelve seasons. O'Shea leaves the team as its all-time leader in coaching wins, boasting a regular-season record of one hundred twenty-six wins and eighty-six losses.

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Under his guidance, Winnipeg made five consecutive Grey Cup appearances and secured championships in twenty-nineteen and twenty-twenty-one. Pierce's connection to the Winnipeg organization runs deep, as he began his coaching career there in twenty-fourteen and served as offensive coordinator starting in twenty-twenty-one. During his tenure, he contributed to two Grey Cup victories before taking the helm in British Columbia. In his two seasons as head coach in B.C.

Lions Record Reflects Playoff Success Hopes

, the Lions have compiled an overall record of twenty-one wins and fifteen losses. They have achieved consecutive second-place finishes in the West Division but were eliminated in the conference finals both times, indicating a team on the cusp of deeper playoff success. Pierce reflected on the opportunity to stay, stating he was honored to continue building on the foundation established in British Columbia.

He thanked ownership, including Amar Doman, Duane Vienneau, and Neil McEvoy, for their continued belief in his vision. He emphasized that there is unfinished business to address and that the work has already commenced for the upcoming season. Before transitioning to coaching, Pierce enjoyed a robust playing career in the CFL as a quarterback. He spent nine seasons on the field, splitting his time between the B.C.

Lions and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. His playing tenure with B.C. spanned from twenty-five to twenty-nine, with an additional stint in twenty-three, while his time with Winnipeg occurred between twenty-ten and twenty-thirteen. As a player, Pierce won a Grey Cup with the Lions in twenty-six. His statistical legacy includes starting sixty-seven of one hundred twenty-five regular-season contests.

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Pierce CFL Playing Career Statistical Legacy

Over his career, he completed one thousand two hundred passes out of one thousand eight hundred sixty-nine attempts, resulting in a completion percentage of sixty-four point two percent. He accumulated fifteen thousand two hundred eighty-nine passing yards, threw seventy-six touchdown passes, and threw sixty-three interceptions.

Additionally, Pierce was a threat on the ground, rushing for one thousand six hundred eighty-four yards at a seven-point-two yard average and scoring fourteen rushing touchdowns. This development marks a pivotal moment for the Lions as they aim to translate regular-season consistency into playoff victory under Pierce's extended leadership.