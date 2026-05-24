B.C. Lions Fans Flock To Pre-Season Game In Langford

Hundreds of football fans from across the South Island and beyond attended the B.C. Lions pre-season game at Starlight Stadium in Langford on May 23, 2026.

Former Westshore Rebels receiver Kieran Poissant makes an 18-yard catch in fourth-quarter action for the B.C. Lions at Starlight Stadium. Hundreds of football fans from across the South Island and beyond attended the B.C.

Lions pre-season game at Starlight Stadium in Langford. B.C. Lions players welcome fans and warm up before their pre-season game against the Edmonton Elks. Victoria resident Brennan Pond poses with his family at the B.C.

Lions pre-season game. Silas Bolden of the B.C. Lions signs an autograph for a fan. Edmonton Elks kicker Jesus Gomez warms up his leg on the sidelines.

B.C. Lions super fan Crazy P keeps the crowd cheering for the home team. Fans take on one of the massive hot dogs sold at the B.C. Lions pre-season game in Langford at Starlight Stadium





TerraceStandard / 🏆 24. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Football B.C. Lions Fans Langford Edmonton Elks Pre-Season Game

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Missing B.C. actor believed to be victim of homicideStewart McLean was last seen at his residence in Lions Bay on May 15.

Read more »

BC Lions return to Langford for sold-out pre-season game against ElksThe BC Lions will return to Vancouver Island this weekend for a 2026 pre-season game at Starlight Stadium in Langford following last year’s sellout.

Read more »

Missing B.C. actor found dead, homicide investigation continuesStewart McLean was last seen at his residence in Lions Bay on May 15.

Read more »

B.C. liquor store worker allegedly spat on after ID requestWest Shore RCMP investigating May 4 incident at Langford retailer; Crime Stoppers seeking suspect

Read more »