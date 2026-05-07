B.C. Lions Enter Training Camp with Championship Ambitions and a Refined Strategy

General Manager Ryan Rigmaiden and Head Coach Buck Pierce lead the B.C. Lions into a new season, focusing on tactical growth, roster toughness, and the quest for the Grey Cup.

The atmosphere surrounding the B.C. Lions as they arrive in Kamloops for their training camp is one of palpable intensity and high expectation. General Manager Ryan Rigmaiden is not merely optimistic; he is energized by the trajectory of the organization.

To understand this excitement, one must look back at the emotional rollercoaster of the 2025 season. The team struggled significantly in the early stages, stumbling to a 2-5 start that could have easily derailed a less resilient group.

However, the Lions demonstrated remarkable grit, rallying to finish the regular season with an 11-7 record. This surge allowed them to host a thrilling playoff encounter against Calgary, which they secured with a 33-30 victory. While the season ultimately ended in a heartbreaking 27-21 loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders in Regina—the team that would eventually hoist the Grey Cup—the experience provided a blueprint for success and a clear understanding of what is required to reach the pinnacle of the CFL.

For Ryan Rigmaiden and head coach Buck Pierce, last year served as a vital learning laboratory. Both were newcomers to their respective leadership roles, and the growth experienced in just twelve months is substantial. Rigmaiden has undergone a fundamental shift in how he evaluates talent. In previous years, he admitted to being captivated by pure athleticism and raw performance metrics.

However, through his collaboration with Pierce and defensive coordinator Mike Benevides, he has learned that the right player is far more valuable than the best player. The focus has shifted toward finding specific pieces that fit the unique tactical needs of the coaching staff. Beyond player personnel, Rigmaiden has also adjusted his own operational habits. He realized that spending extended periods away from the team scouting NFL camps created a disconnect.

He now emphasizes the importance of being present daily to maintain a pulse on the locker room, understanding the personal struggles of his players, and sensing the energy on the practice field. This commitment to presence is part of a larger culture shift toward toughness and accountability that Pierce has instilled in the squad. On the offensive side of the ball, the evolution is perhaps most evident. The progression of the offensive install is nothing short of a metamorphosis.

Last year, the training camp playbook was basic, resembling an introductory course. This year, the team is starting with the complex, high-level package they utilized during their playoff run in Regina. Rigmaiden describes this leap as moving from 100-level classes to post-graduate work in a single year. Central to this sophistication is the synergy between Coach Pierce and star quarterback Nathan Rourke.

While the loss of all-star tackle Jarell Broxton to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers is a blow, the Lions are pinning their hopes on Dejon Allen. Allen, who was the CFL's Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman in 2023, has been plagued by back and triceps injuries, but a healthy Allen could more than compensate for Broxton's absence. There is even the strategic possibility of starting four American players on the offensive line to maximize power and protection.

Defensively, the challenge is one of transition and replenishment. The loss of standout rookie Robert Carter Jr. to the Indianapolis Colts leaves a void in the secondary, while veteran stalwarts like Garry Peters and T.J. Lee are entering the season a year older. With safety Cristophe Beaulieu rehabbing a knee injury, the team will rely on the emergence of Jackson Findlay.

To bolster the veteran presence, the Lions have acquired C.J. Coldon from Ottawa. Rigmaiden acknowledges that the secondary is the area requiring the most focus, particularly in balancing the need for veteran stability with the necessity of giving young players enough repetitions to develop. The goal is to replicate the rapid growth seen in Robert Carter Jr. by creating opportunities for new talent to emerge under pressure.

Ultimately, the B.C. Lions have set a singular, clear objective: dominate the Western Division to secure home-field advantage for the Western Final. The lessons of the previous season taught the organization that traveling to Saskatchewan or Winnipeg for a deciding game is a perilous undertaking. By ensuring they play the final stretch on their own turf, they significantly increase their odds of a championship run.

As the team begins its work in Kamloops, every drill and every meeting is designed to culminate in a trip to Calgary for the 113th Grey Cup on November 15. Rigmaiden is confident that the current roster possesses the toughness, the intellect, and the talent necessary to bring the trophy back to B.C





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