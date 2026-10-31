B.C. Lions Beat Saskatchewan Roughriders 33-26 to Reach CFL Western Final

The B.C. Lions defeated the Saskatchewan Roughriders 33-26 in the CFL West Division semifinal at BC Place, advancing to the Western Final. Nathan Rourke threw for 366 yards and three touchdowns in the comeback win.

The B.C. Lions are headed to the Western Final after a 33-26 comeback win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders in CFL West Division semifinal playoff action on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, at BC Place in Vancouver.

Quarterback Nathan Rourke passed for 366 yards and three touchdowns for the Lions. B.C. advances to the Western Final on Nov. 7 against the Elks in Edmonton. Jevon Cottoy had eight catches for 131 yards and two touchdowns for B.C. Stanley Berryhill caught a long touchdown pass.

Also read B.C. Lions seek redemption against defending champion Saskatchewan Roughriders in West Division semifinal

Kicker Sean Whyte kicked four field goals and three converts. Roughriders quarterback Trevor Harris passed for 309 yards. Tommy Stevens scored their lone touchdown, and Brett Lauther kicked six field goals. On the first play from scrimmage, the Lions turned the ball over.

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Roughriders Build Early Lead

James Butler caught a short pass from Rourke but fumbled, and Saskatchewan's DaMarcus Fields recovered inside B.C. territory. The Lions defence held on two plays, but Lauther booted a 55-yard field goal to give the Riders a 3-0 lead two minutes into the contest. Seven minutes later, Lauther added a 26-yard field goal to make it 6-0. B.C. answered with a scoring drive keyed by a 40-yard run from Zander Horvath.

Whyte's 26-yard field goal pulled B.C. within 6-3 after one quarter. In the second quarter, Lauther's third field goal, another 55-yarder, came 3:38 in to give Saskatchewan a 9-3 lead. With just over six minutes left in the half, Stevens scored on a four-yard plunge, and Harris found Samuel Emilus for a two-point conversion to make it 17-3.

The Lions came right back on a spectacular play from Rourke, who scrambled to elude two defenders and found a wide-open Berryhill for a 69-yard touchdown. Whyte's point-after drew B.C. within seven at 17-10. Robert Carter Jr. intercepted Harris late in the quarter to snuff out another Saskatchewan drive. Whyte finished the first-half scoring with a 48-yard field goal to pull B.C. within 17-13.

Lions Tie Game in Third Quarter

Carter celebrated the interception with teammates Jackson Findlay and Darnell Sankey. Lauther's fourth field goal four-and-a-half minutes into quarter three boosted the Saskatchewan lead to 20-13. Rourke responded with another big play, hooking up with Cottoy for a 70-yard catch-and-run touchdown with 9:32 remaining in the quarter. Whyte's convert tied the score at 20-20.

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After another Lauther three-pointer, this time from 33 yards out, B.C. took their first lead of the game with 1:46 left in the quarter. Rourke found Cottoy for his second touchdown of the game, a 15-yard major, and Whyte's convert made it 27-23 for B.C. after 45 minutes. In the fourth, B.C. extended its lead to 30-23 when Whyte booted a 34-yard field goal at 3:35.

Lions Hold On for Victory

He added another from 24 yards away with three minutes left to make it 33-23 for the Lions. With 1:41 to play and needing two scores to tie, the Riders opted for a field goal try instead of going for a first down. Lauther connected from 44 yards out and Saskatchewan trailed 33-26. They then attempted an onside kick, which was recovered by the Lions.

Whyte had a chance to essentially put the game away, but his 49-yard field goal attempt with less than a minute to play was wide left. A last-ditch drive for the Riders ended as Harris was sacked as time ran out by B.C. Lions' Hayden Harris. Saturday was B.C.

's fifth straight appearance in the Western Semifinal. The league announced its Divisional All-CFL teams earlier in the week. Lions named were Rourke, receiver Keon Hatcher Sr., linebacker Darnell Sankey and defensive backs Deonte Williams and Jackson Findlay. TJ Lee led the B.C. defence with 12 tackles, while Sankey added seven. The Canadian Press contributed to this report.