B.C. Lions Comeback Win: NHL Season Update

B.C. Lions defeat Saskatchewan Roughriders 33-26 in CFL playoffs to advance to West Division final against Edmonton Elks on Nov 7.

WINNIPEG - In a dramatic West Division semifinal that tested the resilience of the entire organization, the B.C. Lions overcame a significant halftime deficit to defeat the defending Grey Cup champion Saskatchewan Roughriders with a final score of 33-26 on Saturday. The victory secures a berth in the West Division final for the Vancouver-based squad, who will now prepare to face the Edmonton Elks on November 7.

Rourke Leads Lions Comeback

Quarterback Nathan Rourke was instrumental in the turnaround, completing 21 of his 32 pass attempts for 366 yards and throwing three touchdowns. His performance included a crucial scramble and deep pass to Stanley Berryhill that cut the deficit to 17-10 after the Riders had taken a 17-3 lead.

Also read B.C. Lions Stun Saskatchewan Riders 33-26 in CFL West Semi-Final

Rourke later connected with Jevon Cottoy for a 70-yard touchdown that tied the game at 20-20 in the third quarter. He found Cottoy again for a second score, giving B.C. a 27-23 lead by the end of the frame. Rourke emphasized that the defense was equally vital, stating they were incredible all year and won the game for the offense.

Lions Clinch Playoff Berth

This win was vital for B.C., which started the season 1-5 but rallied with nine wins in its next ten games to clinch a playoff spot. The Lions earned the right to host this game by winning the season head-to-head series against Saskatchewan 2-1, despite both teams finishing with identical 10-8 regular-season records.

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The loss ends the season for Saskatchewan. Riders quarterback Trevor Harris threw for 309 yards with one interception. Head coach Corey Mace said he was proud of his team, noting they fought until the very last second despite the painful end to their championship aspirations.

Western Division Final Set

With the victory, the B.C. Lions will travel to Edmonton to face the Elks, who finished the regular season 13-5, in the West Division final. The Eastern semifinal earlier that day saw the Winnipeg Blue Bombers defeat the Toronto Argonauts 25-22. The Bombers will host the Montreal Alouettes in the East final on November 7.

The winner of the Western semifinal will advance to the Grey Cup, which will be hosted in Calgary on November 15. For the Lions, the game was a testament to their resilience. Head coach Buck Pierce highlighted Rourke's ability to ignite the sideline with phenomenal plays. The team will now focus on preparing for the Elks with the goal of reaching the national championship game.