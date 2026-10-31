B.C. Lions Advance to West Final Against Edmonton Elks

The B.C. Lions defeated the Saskatchewan Roughriders to advance to the CFL West final against the Edmonton Elks, setting up a key playoff matchup.

The B.C. Lions have secured their spot in the Canadian Football League West final after defeating the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the West semifinal on Saturday afternoon. The victory sets up a crucial divisional clash against the Edmonton Elks, with the winning team set to travel to Calgary for the Grey Cup on November 15. This decisive game marks a significant turnaround for the Lions, who will now face their regional rivals in what promises to be a high-stakes contest.

Lions Rally From Deficit To Eliminate Roughriders

Playing at home at B.C. Place Stadium, the Lions overcame a substantial early deficit to secure a thrilling 33-26 victory. The team trailed the defending Grey Cup champions midway through the second quarter with a score of 17-3 against them. However, they mounted a powerful comeback during the third quarter and took full control of the game in the fourth period. This resilience showcased the depth and determination of the squad as they fought back against a tough opponent.

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Quarterback Nathan Rourke was instrumental in the victory, throwing for 366 yards throughout the game. He completed 21 of his 32 pass attempts, connecting with receivers Jevon Cottoy and Stanley Berryhill III for touchdown passes. His performance under pressure was critical in shifting the momentum of the game and allowing the Lions to erase the early deficit that had threatened to derail their playoff hopes.

Kicker Sean Whyte also played a vital role in the win, adding four field goals to the scoreboard. One of these kicks was a impressive 48-yarder that helped extend the Lions' lead. Whyte's accuracy from long range provided the necessary points to maintain pressure on the Roughriders and ensure the Lions maintained their advantage as the game progressed into its final stages.

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Roughriders Season Ends Despite Strong Quarterback Play

Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Trevor Harris threw for 255 yards but also threw an interception that proved costly. The Roughriders had eliminated the Lions from the playoffs in both 2024 and 2025, making this loss particularly painful for the B.C. franchise. Ending their season in this manner adds another chapter to the rivalry between these two western teams, who have frequently clashed in recent postseasons.

The defeat eliminates Saskatchewan from the postseason race, ending their year despite a strong regular season effort. The team will now look forward to the offseason to regroup and prepare for future challenges. For the Lions, the elimination of a former playoff nemesis serves as a confidence booster as they turn their attention to the next obstacle in their path to the championship.

Elks Await In West Final After First-Round Bye

The B.C. Lions, who finished second in the West Division with a 10-8 record, will now travel to Edmonton for the West final on November 7. They face the Edmonton Elks, who earned a first-round bye after finishing atop the division with a 13-5 record. This matchup pits the top-seeded Elks against the determined Lions in a battle for the right to represent the West in the Grey Cup.

The Elks last reached the playoffs in 2019 as a crossover team, where they defeated Montreal in the East Division semifinal before falling to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the division final. Their experience in deep playoff runs gives them a historical edge, though the Lions are eager to prove their current form is superior. The stage is set for a dramatic showdown in Edmonton next week.

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East Final Matchup Determined As Winnipeg Travels North

While the West final is being set, the East final matchup was also confirmed on Saturday. The Winnipeg Blue Bombers rallied to stun the Toronto Argonauts with a 25-22 victory. This win allows Winnipeg to travel to Montreal next week to face the 14-4 Alouettes. The intensity of the playoffs continues to build as both conferences narrow down to their respective finalists.

The outcome of the West final will determine which team joins the winner of the Montreal-Toronto series in the championship game. Fans across Canada are eagerly anticipating the remaining playoff games, knowing that each match brings the league closer to its ultimate prize. The Grey Cup on November 15 in Calgary will feature the survivors of these intense semifinal battles.