B.C. Judge Rules Mandatory Parole Ineligibility Unconstitutional in De Jong Murder Case

Justice Brenda Brown declared the mandatory 25-year parole ban unconstitutional for Arnold and Joanne De Jong's killers, opening the door for earlier parole applications under the faint hope clause.

Family and friends of Arnold and Joanne De Jong experienced profound shock at the Abbotsford Law Courts on Oct. 19 when a critical legal ruling delayed their expected sentencing proceedings. Instead of finalizing punishment for the three men convicted of murdering the senior couple, B.C. Supreme Court Justice Brenda Brown announced that the mandatory 25-year period of parole ineligibility for the killers is unconstitutional. This unexpected legal twist fundamentally alters the trajectory of justice for the De Jong family, who had anticipated a definitive conclusion to the brutal slaying that occurred in May of 2022.

Legal Ruling Alters Mandatory Sentencing

Justice Brown released the detailed written reasons for her decision on Friday, explaining why she struck down the provision in the Criminal Code of Canada that prevented multiple murderers from applying for parole eligibility hearings. Under the previous application of CCC Sec. 745.6(2), offenders convicted of multiple murders were strictly barred from the faint hope clause, which normally allows killers to apply for parole after 15 years. The defense successfully argued that this exclusion violated Sec. 12 of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, which protects individuals against cruel and unusual treatment or punishment. Brown confirmed that if this section is removed as unconstitutional, the offenders are not released immediately but simply gain the opportunity to apply to a judge for a hearing before a jury to permit consideration of earlier parole.

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Defense Wins Charter Rights Victory

Justice Brown clarified that even if the statutory hurdles are cleared, the Parole Board of Canada retains the ultimate authority to decide whether Singh, Singh, and Toor will actually receive parole. She emphasized that if these two individuals are released in the future, they will remain under some form of control for the rest of their lives, ensuring public safety measures remain in place. Sarah Leamon, the Vancouver criminal lawyer representing Abhijeet Singh, expressed satisfaction with the court's decision, stating that her client is pleased to have received the written reasons from the court. Leamon noted that the defense team needs to take time to review the ruling thoroughly before considering options moving forward, but remains very pleased to be one step closer to a final conclusion in this long-standing matter.

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Victim Family Faces Emotional Turmoil

The ruling has caused significant emotional distress for the De Jong family, particularly for Sandra Barthel, the daughter of the victims. Barthel told CTV News that the news knocked them off their feet, noting that it felt as though the first-degree murder conviction no longer held fast. She expressed deep concern that the decision effectively allowed the killers to plead guilty to manslaughter in practice, given the potential for earlier parole eligibility. Barthel emphasized that her parents were vulnerable, sleeping in their own home when their lives were taken, and stated that her family does not believe justice will be served if the killers are allowed to eventually apply for early parole. She highlighted that while the family believes in rehabilitation, they are also seeking justice and mourn the irreversible loss of time with their parents and grandparents.

Crown Prepares Appeal and Future Proceedings

The B.C. Prosecution Service has officially announced that the Crown will challenge the ruling under Sec. 1 of the Charter, which states that reasonable limits apply to rights and freedoms. This legal challenge indicates that the government will argue the mandatory ineligibility period is a reasonable limit on the accused's rights. A ruling on those arguments is expected in early 2027, setting a long timeline for the final resolution of the constitutional question. In the interim, Abhijeet Singh, Gurkaran Singh, and Khushveer Toor will have a sentencing hearing scheduled for February, pending the outcome of the upcoming appeal process.