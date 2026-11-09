B.C. River Forecast Centre issues flood watch for South Coast and Vancouver Island

The River Forecast Centre issued a flood watch Monday for B.C.'s South and Central coasts, all of Vancouver Island, and the northern Fraser Valley, with heavy rain expected Tuesday and Wednesday. Warm temperatures could melt shallow snowpacks and add to flood risk.

The River Forecast Centre issued a flood watch on Monday for major populated parts of British Columbia as another batch of significant storms approaches the province.

The update covers B.C.

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Flood Watch Covers British Columbia Coasts

's South and Central coasts, all of Vancouver Island, and the northern Fraser Valley. The watch signals that river levels are rising and flooding next to affected rivers may occur. The forecast centre said another round of storm systems is expected to hit the B.C. coast starting Tuesday. It said the heaviest rain is forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday, with lingering rainfall continuing through the rest of the week.

The advisory follows a series of atmospheric rivers last week that already brought substantial precipitation to parts of the coast. Forecasters say B.C.

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's Sea-to-Sky region, mountains on the North Shore and Howe Sound, and the west and east sides of Vancouver Island are expected to be battered hardest by rain. Those areas are identified as facing the greatest risk as the storm systems move in. The forecast describes a wet pattern that could strain drainage systems already stressed by recent rainfall. The River Forecast Centre issues these updates in three tiers as rivers rise.

Three Tier System Upgraded to Flood Watch

A high streamflow advisory was already in place and has now been upgraded to a flood watch, with flood warning as the third and final tier. The current state is detailed as river levels rising that will approach or may exceed bankfull capacity. Flooding of areas adjacent to affected rivers may occur without further deterioration in the weather. Warmer temperatures amid stormy conditions through Wednesday could melt shallow snowpacks, contributing to flood risk.

That melting adds water volume to runoff, compounding the effects of direct rainfall on already saturated ground. The combination of rain and melting snow can accelerate river rises and shorten the time available for public response. Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a special weather statement Sunday afternoon detailing a potent series of storms coming for the same regions, as well as B.C.

's North Coast. This rainfall event comes on the heels of several low-pressure systems that have moved through the region in recent days, already bringing substantial amounts of precipitation to parts of the coast. The weather agency said exact rainfall amounts and specific area coverage remain unclear, but it will issue warnings as the situation becomes clearer. Locals have been advised to stay away from banks of fast-flowing rivers, avoid driving on flooded surfaces, and keep storm drains clear.

These measures are aimed at minimizing personal risk and preventing localized urban flooding that can trap vehicles and damage property. Keeping drains clear is highlighted as a way for individuals to reduce strain on drainage infrastructure during peak storm events. The weather agency said communities with historically lower drainage capacity, as well as areas that have already received significant rainfall, should be particularly vigilant.

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Officials Urge Public Vigilance and Safety

Officials say residents should monitor official bulletins from the River Forecast Centre and Environment and Climate Change Canada as conditions develop. The flood watch came in an update from the River Forecast Centre on Monday. A photo published with the update showed boats along the Alberni Inlet, looking toward Mount Underwood south of Port Alberni, B.C. , on Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025.

The Canadian Press image was credited to Chad Hipolito. The flood watch remains in effect as forecasters track the incoming storms. The River Forecast Centre said the storm systems will begin affecting the coast Tuesday, with the most intense rainfall expected during Tuesday and Wednesday. Lingering rainfall is forecast to continue through the rest of the week.

The agency urged continued vigilance as rivers rise. The forecast centre's three-tier system begins with a high streamflow advisory, moves to a flood watch, and ends with a flood warning. The current upgrade to flood watch reflects immediate pressure on waterways that are nearing their maximum containment limits. The update follows a series of atmospheric rivers that have already saturated the region, prompting officials to prepare for another significant weather event.

Environment Canada Issues Special Weather Statement

The special weather statement from Environment and Climate Change Canada was issued Sunday afternoon. It described a potent series of storms for the same regions and extended to B.C.

's North Coast, indicating a broad coastal impact. The statement said communities with historically lower drainage capacity and those already hit by significant rainfall should be especially careful. The weather agency said it will issue warnings as the situation becomes clearer. It noted that exact rainfall amounts and specific area coverage remain uncertain.

Officials continue to monitor river levels and weather conditions across the affected regions.