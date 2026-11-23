Chris Sankey supports repealing the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act, arguing it will reduce legal delays and boost economic partnerships for First Nations.

Chris Sankey, a prominent Indigenous entrepreneur and former British Columbia Conservative candidate, has publicly stated that the provincial government's intention to repeal the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act will not negatively impact First Nations rights and could actually benefit the regional economy. Sankey, who serves as the president of Blackfish Enterprises and advises energy and investment firms on Indigenous relations, argues that future industry partnerships must still secure free, prior, and informed consent from First Nations communities regardless of the legislation's status.

DRIPA Repeal Mechanism and Legal Framework

Newly elected Conservative Premier Lorne Doerkson has committed to eliminating the declaration law, which was designed to align British Columbia's legislation with the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples. Doerkson contends that the current framework is failing to improve relationships between First Nations and the province, pointing out that Indigenous groups continue to litigate for their rights and titles in court. He emphasized that First Nations have never surrendered their inherent rights and that this fundamental reality will remain unchanged by the repeal of the declaration.

Also read Lorne Doerkson Faces First Nations Warning Over DRIPA Repeal Pledge

Sankey's Perspective on Economic Barriers

Sankey, who was formerly an elected councillor with the Lax-kw'alaams Band, advised that the promised repeal of the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act should not be viewed as a barrier to economic growth, contrary to the warnings of some critics. He noted that while some First Nations leaders with limited resources found the act helpful for striking deals without litigation, more entrepreneurial leaders viewed the legislation as a hindrance that unnecessarily slowed down business development and partnership opportunities.

Competing Views Among Indigenous Leadership

Other First Nations leaders have expressed strong criticism of the Conservatives' plans to repeal the declaration, highlighting the potential for severe repercussions. First Nations Summit political executive Robert Phillips, who acknowledged having built many good relationships with Premier Doerkson, stated he is open to dialogue but warned of dire consequences if the act were to be removed. Additionally, Grand Chief Stewart Phillip, president of the Union of British Columbia Indian Chiefs, described the province as being at a historical crossroads following the Conservative election victory.

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Path Forward and Stakeholder Dialogue

Sankey emphasized that Indigenous leaders need to engage in direct, albeit difficult, conversations with the new government to find a constructive path forward. He believes that within these challenging discussions, solutions can be found that satisfy both economic development goals and Indigenous rights. This perspective stands in contrast to the warnings from the Union of British Columbia Indian Chiefs, who framed the situation as a choice between a political battleground and reconciliation through the principles and roadmap of the Declaration Act.

Publication Details and Timeline

This report by Wolfgang Depner, representing The Canadian Press, was first published on November 23, 2026. The article details the ongoing tension between the new provincial government's deregulatory agenda and the concerns raised by Indigenous leadership regarding the protection of rights and the future of reconciliation efforts in British Columbia.