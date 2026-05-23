The B.C. Hotel Association blames bad messaging for the lack of bookings during the World Cup, urging the industry to reset its approach. The article also mentions a study linking air pollution in major Canadian cities to poorer brain health.

B.C.

Hotel Association blames bad messaging for World Cup vacancies, calls for reset Air pollution in major Canadian cities linked to poorer brain health: study SIU investigating after individual suffers serious injuries while fleeing from police in Ottawa’s ByWard Market Nearly simultaneous car crashes, police standoff shake east Edmonton neighbourhood Convicted con artist who stole nurse’s identity back in jail for alleged breach of sentence prosecutors decline to charge RCMP officer who shot man on Bobcat skid-steer Stand-alone offence will help investigate, prosecute hate crimes, experts say Entertainment ‘It Takes Two’ rapper Rob Base, who helped bring hip-hop mainstream, dies at 59 Abu Dhabi is ‘doubling down’ on tourism despite Iran war What previous Super El Niños can tell us about the next one A PDF let the internet hear the final words in the cockpit of a UPS plane as it crashed.

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Toronto hotel bookings haven't surged for World Cup, but tourism groups hopeful for economic boostHotel industry and tourism groups in Toronto remain optimistic about the economic benefits of the FIFA World Cup, despite fewer bookings than expected and fan concerns about ticket prices.

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B.C. Hotel Association blames bad messaging for World Cup vacancies, calls for resetVANCOUVER — The British Columbia Hotel Association is blaming flawed 'messaging' for vacancies heading into next month's FIFA World Cup, that has left tourists with the false impression no rooms are available.

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British Columbia Hotel Association Blames Flaws in Messaging for FIFA World Cup Hotel VacanciesThe British Columbia Hotel Association blames flawed messaging for the current vacancies in hotels heading into next month's FIFA World Cup, stating that June hotel occupancy rates in downtown Vancouver are pacing about 15 per cent behind the same period last year.

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B.C. Hotel Association blames bad messaging for World Cup vacancies, calls for resetVANCOUVER — The British Columbia Hotel Association is blaming flawed 'messaging' for vacancies heading into next month's FIFA World Cup, that has left tourists with the false impression no rooms are available.

Read more »