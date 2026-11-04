About 20 injured after shuttle bus crashes in northern B.C., hospitals declare Code Orange

A shuttle bus chartered by a contractor for data centre company IREN crashed into a ditch south of Mackenzie, B.C., injuring about 20 people and prompting Code Orange protocols at two hospitals.

A shuttle bus crashed early Wednesday in northern British Columbia, injuring about 20 people, some seriously, and prompting two hospitals to declare Code Orange mass-casualty protocols.

The B.C. Highway Patrol said officers were called to the single-vehicle collision on Highway 39 about four kilometres south of Mackenzie at around 9:10 a.m. They found a northbound white shuttle bus in a ditch with about 20 passengers and the driver suffering injuries ranging from minor to serious. Sgt. Michael McLaughlin said in a statement that it was a chaotic scene and police will need time to sort out many of the details.

Also read Bus crash on Highway 39 in northern B.C. injures multiple people and triggers Code Orange at local hospital

Cause Of Shuttle Bus Crash Uncertain

No arrests have been made and the cause of the crash remains uncertain. Nothing has been ruled out, the highway patrol said. A spokesperson for IREN, a multinational data centre company with facilities in Mackenzie and Prince George, said the bus was chartered by one of its contractors. The company said it is in close contact with emergency responders as they work to establish what caused the incident.

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Our immediate concern is for everyone on board and their families, and we are supporting the response however we can, the spokesperson said in an email. The safety of site personnel and community members remains our top priority, both on and off site. A spokesperson for the Northern Health authority said the Mackenzie and District Hospital and the University Hospital of Northern B.C. in Prince George both declared a Code Orange as they prepared to receive the victims.

We do not have details to share at this time about the number of patients involved, or their conditions, the spokesperson said in an emailed statement. Residents were asked to avoid both hospital emergency departments for all but life-threatening emergency needs at this time. Cpl. Brett Urano of the B.C.

Emergency Services Respond To Collision

RCMP said several ambulances, including air assets, were called to the scene. At this early stage of the investigation, limited details are available, he said in a statement. B.C. Emergency Health Services confirmed a fleet of paramedics responded to the 11300 block of Highway 39.

Spokesperson Brian Twaites said multiple ambulance resources were dispatched, including six ambulances with primary and advanced care paramedics, six air ambulances with critical care paramedics and primary care flight paramedics, two paramedic supervisors, two area managers and a clinical operations director. One patient was airlifted from the scene in serious condition. Six others were transported by ground ambulance in serious condition and later airlifted to another hospital for treatment.

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Thirteen other victims were transported to hospital by bus in stable condition. In total, 20 patients were treated. Highway 39 was expected to remain closed for several hours as emergency personnel tended to the victims and investigators examined the scene. There are currently no alternate routes around the closure, police said.

Drivers Advised To Avoid Closure Area

We ask the public to avoid the area and allow emergency personnel the space they need to safely respond to this incident, Urano said. Drivers should expect significant delays and are encouraged to check DriveBC before travelling. Traffic information agency DriveBC urged drivers to use caution along detour routes around the area. The B.C.

Highway Patrol is asking anyone who saw the bus or recorded video of it prior to the crash to contact investigators. A social media post from Mackenzie Secondary School said the crash did not involve any of its buses and all its students are safe. One of our school buses has been dispatched to the area to provide support and assistance, the school said. However, this bus is not involved in the incident.