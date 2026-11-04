Bus crash on Highway 39 in northern B.C. injures multiple people and triggers Code Orange at local hospital

A bus crash on Highway 39 south of Mackenzie, B.C. caused multiple injuries and prompted a Code Orange at Mackenzie and District Hospital. RCMP say the highway is closed and no alternate routes are available.

A bus crash in northern British Columbia has left multiple people injured, some seriously, and prompted a Code Orange at a local hospital. First responders were called to Highway 39 south of Mackenzie after the bus left the roadway on Wednesday morning.

Code Orange Declared at Mackenzie Hospital

The highway was expected to remain closed for several hours. B.C. Emergency Health Services confirmed paramedics responded Wednesday to the 11300 block of Highway 39. The agency dispatched multiple ambulance resources, including air ambulances.

Also read Bus Crash Triggers Code Orange Mass Casualty Event at Mackenzie Hospital

Cpl. Brett Urano of the B.C. RCMP said multiple ambulances and air assets were called to the scene. He said limited details were available at the early stage of the investigation.

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A spokesperson for Northern Health said a Code Orange was declared at Mackenzie and District Hospital to deal with the mass-casualty event. A Code Orange is a hospital emergency code used to mobilize staff and resources for a sudden influx of patients. The spokesperson said in an emailed statement that no details were available about the number of patients involved or their conditions.

The health authority asked area residents to avoid the Mackenzie emergency department for all but life-threatening emergency needs. Authorities have not confirmed how many people were hurt. Police said there are currently no alternate routes around the closure. Urano asked the public to avoid the area and allow emergency personnel the space they need to safely respond.

School Confirms Bus Not Involved

He said drivers should expect significant delays and are encouraged to check DriveBC before travelling. The investigation is ongoing and more information is expected to be provided when it becomes available. A social media post from nearby Mackenzie Secondary School said the incident did not involve a school bus and all its students are safe.

The school said one of its buses was dispatched to the area to provide support and assistance, but that bus was not involved in the incident. The crash remains under investigation by the RCMP. Emergency crews are tending to victims and investigators are examining the scene. The highway closure is expected to last for several hours, and no detour is available.

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Hospital Stays On Code Orange Alert

Drivers are urged to check DriveBC for updates before travelling. Mackenzie and District Hospital remains on Code Orange as staff respond to the influx of patients. Northern Health has not released further details about the number of patients or their conditions. The health authority continues to ask residents to avoid the emergency department unless they have a life-threatening emergency.

No further information about the victims or the cause of the crash has been released. Police say more information will be provided when it becomes available. The public is asked to avoid the area and allow emergency personnel to work safely.