B.C. Home Sales Forecast to Fall 4.5 Per Cent in 2026

The B.C. Real Estate Association expects provincial home sales to drop in 2026 amid rising supply and economic headwinds, with a modest recovery forecast for 2027.

The B.C. Real Estate Association expects home sales across British Columbia to keep sliding in 2026, with sales forecast to fall 4.5 per cent from 2025 levels to just over 67,000 units sold. The association's fourth-quarter forecast, reported by The Canadian Press on Nov. 10, 2026, also warns of mounting headwinds for the provincial market. It still hopes for a pick-up in both prices and sales in 2027.

Association chief economist Brendon Ogmundson said in a statement that prospective buyers in 2026 had several reasons to hesitate. He pointed to an oil-price shock, trade tensions with the United States, slower immigration and rising interest rates as the main pressures on demand.

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B.C. Home Sales Decline and Supply Pressure Builds

The association forecasts that the average home price in B.C. will fall 1.2 per cent in 2026 to just over $941,000, as supply pressure weighs on the market. Sales and prices are both expected to move lower over the course of the year.

The forecast says active listings in B.C. are at their highest levels since 2015. New-home inventory is also elevated, adding to the number of properties competing for buyers.

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The association expects this combination of high inventory and slowing demand to push prices down before any recovery takes hold. Its forecast treats the supply overhang as a central reason prices will decline in 2026.

Tariff and Mortgage Rate Relief Shape 2027 Outlook

The B.C. Real Estate Association projects a modest recovery in 2027, with provincial home sales expected to increase 7.2 per cent. That outlook depends on conditions improving after the current year.

Ogmundson said the forecast anticipates a decline in the impacts of new U.S. tariffs and reductions in fixed mortgage rates. Those developments are expected to ease the headwinds that weighed on buyers in 2026.

The forecast states that a calming of these headwinds next year should stimulate housing activity. Paired with flattening inventories, that activity is expected to drive price growth of 2.4 per cent in 2027, bringing the provincial average price to $964,200.

The association also anticipates a 'long-awaited rebound' in the Lower Mainland housing market. That rebound would follow a weak stretch for sales in the region.

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Greater Vancouver and Fraser Valley Face Sharp Sales Drops

Greater Vancouver home sales are projected to reach 23,000 units in 2026, down 3 per cent from the year before. The Fraser Valley is forecast to see a 4.4 per cent decrease to 11,000 units over the same period.

The largest decline is expected in the Chilliwack area of the Lower Mainland. Unit sales there are forecast to fall from 2,300 in 2025 to 1,900 in 2026, an 18-per-cent decrease.

The forecast notes that 2025 recorded the weakest year of sales in over a decade. It says faint signs of a 2026 recovery were thwarted by a resurgent oil price shock and further escalation in Canada's trade war with the United States.

The association also says population growth is expected to remain subdued through 2027. In its words, B.C. faces limited capacity to grow at trend levels, which means the province's housing rebound will depend heavily on the easing of tariffs, mortgage rates and demand pressures over the next two years.