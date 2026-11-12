B.C. Home Sales Drop 11 Per Cent as Average Price Falls Below $950,000

British Columbia real estate sees an 11 per cent sales drop in October 2026 while average home prices decline to just under $950,000 amid economic headwinds and higher interest rates.

British Columbia recorded a significant contraction in its residential real estate sector last month, with total home sales falling to 5,670 units in October. This volume represents a sharp decline of almost 11 per cent compared to the same period last year, according to data released by the B.C. Real Estate Association. The downturn signals continued pressure on the province's housing market as economic variables shift.

The average sale price for a home in the province also experienced a notable decrease during this period. Financial figures indicate that the average price fell by about 2.8 per cent from approximately $977,000 last year. The current average sits just short of $950,000, marking a tangible reduction in property valuation across the region.

Also read B.C. Home Sales Forecast to Fall 4.5 Per Cent in 2026

Market Challenges and Economic Headwinds

Brendon Ogmundson, chief economist at the B.C. Real Estate Association, attributes the current slowdown to a complex mix of mounting market challenges. He identifies persistent interest rates, slower immigration levels, oil-price shocks, and U.S. trade tensions as primary factors contributing to the decline in latest monthly numbers. These global and domestic pressures have created a volatile environment for prospective buyers and sellers alike.

The association recently released its fourth quarter forecast, which projects that B.C. home sales will slide by 4.5 per cent for the year. This projection estimates that total units sold will drop to about 67,000 units from 2025 levels. The forecast underscores the association's view that the market is in a phase of correction rather than growth.

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Regional Disparities in Housing Performance

While the provincial average shows decline, specific regions demonstrate varying degrees of resilience in the face of economic turbulence. More affordable areas of the province have held up better, with Kamloops seeing a 12 per cent rise in home sales last month. This contrast highlights how purchasing power and affordability levels significantly influence market activity across different geographic zones.

Conversely, Metro Vancouver and the rest of the Lower Mainland continue to be hampered by global headwinds and hawkish monetary policy. Greater Vancouver sales fell by 10 per cent in October, resulting in just over 2,000 units sold during the month. The high cost of entry in these major urban centers makes them more sensitive to interest rate fluctuations and reduced borrowing capacity.

Future Outlook and Market Recovery Conditions

Ogmundson emphasizes that recoveries in more expensive regions of the province are heavily dependent on economic stabilization. He notes that a retracing of rates and oil prices is necessary for prospective buyers to regain confidence after several volatile quarters. Without such shifts in the broader economic landscape, the sluggish performance in high-cost areas may persist.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Nov. 12, 2026. The data reflects the immediate impact of the aforementioned economic factors on housing transactions during the autumn season. Market participants are closely monitoring these trends as they navigate the remaining months of the year and plan for 2027.