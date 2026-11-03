Former Hockey Exec Tyler King Charged With Sexual Exploitation Involving Three Minors

RCMP has charged former hockey executive Tyler King with sexual exploitation offences involving three underage players. The Nanaimo Clippers terminated his employment after learning of the investigation, stating they were unaware of the allegations at the time of hire.

RCMP announced Monday that they have charged 39-year-old Tyler King with sexual exploitation offences involving three underage Junior A hockey players. This follows his arrest last week at a U.S. border crossing in Ontario, where he was taken into custody by authorities.

Nanaimo Clippers Address Executive Hiring

Police believe there may be additional victims beyond the three named in the current charges. The Nanaimo Clippers, a junior hockey team in British Columbia, released an online statement addressing the situation. The organization stated it was not aware of any sexual exploitation allegations against King when he was hired for his executive role. They emphasized that their employment decision was made without knowledge of the ongoing RCMP investigation.

Also read Former Alberta junior hockey executive Tyler King charged with sex offences involving three underage players

Once the Nanaimo Clippers learned about the RCMP investigation into King, his employment was immediately terminated. The team acted swiftly to distance itself from the accused executive upon receiving news of the police involvement. This response came shortly after the public revelation of the charges against him. King is a well-known former broadcaster and executive within the Junior A hockey scene in Alberta and British Columbia.

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His career has taken him across multiple provinces, including work with various teams in Alberta, Ontario, and BC. He previously worked with the Okotoks Oilers in southern Alberta. The Okotoks Oilers play in the British Columbia Hockey League, despite being located in Alberta. King left the Okotoks Oilers around the same time in 2024 that the RCMP investigation into him reportedly began.

King Moves to Teaching Role in US

His departure from Okotoks preceded his move to the Nanaimo Clippers. After his time in British Columbia, King eventually moved to the United States. He took a position teaching sports journalism at a university in New York state. This academic role preceded his recent arrest at the border crossing.

RCMP confirmed that King has worked with various teams across Alberta, Ontario, and British Columbia during his career. The scope of his professional history spans a significant portion of the Canadian Junior A hockey landscape. The investigation continues as police explore potential additional victims. This report combines information from initial police statements and team declarations.

It details the timeline of King's employment and the subsequent legal actions taken. The charges mark a serious development in the ongoing investigation into his conduct. The Canadian Press first published this report on November 3, 2026. The timeline of events places the start of the investigation in 2024.

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Police Urge Information on Victims

King's arrest and charging occurred in late November 2026. The Nanaimo Clippers statement underscores the lack of prior knowledge regarding the allegations. The team's quick action to terminate his employment highlights their response to the emerging crisis. This incident has drawn attention to the vetting processes within junior hockey organizations.

King's case involves serious allegations of sexual exploitation against minors. The involvement of underage Junior A players adds significant gravity to the charges. Police continue to urge anyone with information to come forward. The intersection of broadcasting, executive roles, and on-field dynamics makes this story notable in sports circles.

King's multi-faceted career in hockey management and media has now come under intense scrutiny. The legal proceedings will likely draw further public and media attention.