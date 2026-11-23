Green Party Leader Emily Lowan and MLA Jeremy Valeriote were sworn into the B.C. legislature as Lowan criticized the failed UN climate conference and the provincial Conservative government's energy plans.

VICTORIA - Green Party Leader Emily Lowan and her caucus colleague Jeremy Valeriote were sworn into office today at the legislature, with Lowan already setting the tone for her tenure.

UN Climate Conference Ends Without Deal

Lowan says in a release that British Columbians shouldn't have to keep bracing for the next climate disaster after a global climate conference concluded without a deal. The United Nations Climate Change Conference wrapped up Sunday in Turkey without agreement among the almost 200 participating countries. Some countries from Europe and the developing world rejected language that would have weakened commitments to phase out fossil fuels.

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Lowan says countries on the front lines of the climate crisis were right to reject the deal because an agreement that ignores the cause of the crisis is not a deal worth signing. She says the lack of a deal represents failure for those living with the consequences of the climate crisis.

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Lowan also criticized the new provincial Conservative government, saying it is moving in the wrong direction by promising to double natural gas production and triple liquefied natural gas exports. Lowan and Valeriote were sworn in at 2 p.m., while New Democrats will be sworn in Thursday morning. The swearing-in follows last month's snap election call. Valeriote was re-elected, while Lowan won in the riding previously held by Botterell, who did not run again.

A photo from Sept. 23, 2026, shows Lowan, MLAs Rob Botterell, left, and Jeremy Valeriote arriving prior to a media availability in Victoria, B.C. , one day after the snap election call.

Greens Criticize Provincial Energy Policy

Meanwhile, negotiators at the UN climate talks in Turkey went into a second day of overtime while at odds over fossil fuels. In their own words, leaders at the UN climate talks discussed why negotiations ended without a deal. The conference ended without agreement despite the urgent need for action, as countries on the front lines of the climate crisis had demanded stronger commitments. Lowan's comments underscore the challenge her party faces in opposing the provincial Conservative government's energy policies.

The Green Party caucus now includes Lowan and Valeriote, who will represent their ridings in the legislature. Lowan's statement signals that climate policy will remain a central focus for the Greens during her tenure as leader. The failure of the UN conference to reach a deal has intensified calls for action from leaders like Lowan, who argue that ignoring the cause of the crisis is unacceptable.

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As the new provincial Conservative government pursues expanded natural gas and LNG production, the Greens are expected to push back strongly. Lowan and Valeriote's swearing-in marks the beginning of their work in the legislature, where they will advocate for climate action and other Green priorities. The New Democrats will be sworn in Thursday morning, completing the formal installation of the new legislature.

Opposition Members Sworn In

Lowan's message is clear: British Columbians should not have to keep bracing for the next climate disaster, and she will fight for policies that address the root causes of the crisis. The UN climate conference in Turkey ended without a deal after nearly 200 countries failed to agree on language to phase out fossil fuels. Countries on the front lines of the climate crisis rejected the weakened commitments, a stance Lowan supported.

Lowan said the failure of the conference is a setback for those living with the consequences of climate change. She also criticized the provincial Conservative government's plans to double natural gas production and triple LNG exports. The Greens will now take their seats in the legislature, with Lowan and Valeriote sworn in at 2 p.m. The New Democrats will be sworn in Thursday morning.