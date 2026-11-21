B.C. Greens leader Emily Lowan condemns Premier Lorne Doerkson's new Conservative cabinet for prioritizing corporations over affordability, highlighting the absence of a mental health minister and climate focus.

The British Columbia Green Party has issued a stark condemnation of the newly formed Conservative government led by Premier Lorne Doerkson, arguing that the recent cabinet appointments reveal a dangerous shift away from working-class interests. Green Party Leader Emily Lowan released a statement on Friday criticizing the Premier's choices, asserting that the new administration appears focused on pleasing corporate investors rather than addressing the immediate economic struggles of ordinary residents in British Columbia.

Green Party Critique of Cabinet Priorities

Lowan argues that the strategic decisions made by the Doerkson administration will fail to deliver the tangible relief that families are desperately seeking. She pointed out that plans to cut red tape, prioritize natural resource extraction, and repeal the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act are insufficient solutions for the current cost-of-living crisis. Furthermore, the Greens opposed the removal of sexual orientation and gender identity programming, viewing these actions as detrimental to social cohesion rather than helpful economic measures.

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The incoming Green legislator emphasized that working people require concrete affordability measures, specifically citing the urgent need for increased social housing and the implementation of $10-per-day childcare programs. Lowan stated that if the Conservatives were genuinely committed to fiscal responsibility, they would cease handing public money to mega-corporations. Instead, she argued that funds should be redirected toward affordable homes, healthcare, and early childhood education to truly help residents manage their daily expenses.

Controversial Appointments and Policy Signals

A major point of contention for the Green Party is the appointment of former B.C. Conservative leadership candidate Caroline Elliott as attorney general. Lowan expressed particular concern regarding Elliott's previous suggestions that she would utilize the notwithstanding clause to override the rights of transgender people. The Greens view this appointment as a signal that the government is preoccupied with relitigating past political battles rather than delivering forward-looking solutions for the province.

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The Green statement also highlighted the absence of a dedicated minister for mental health and addictions within the cabinet. Lowan criticized this omission as especially reckless given that British Columbia is currently in the midst of a toxic drug crisis that continues to claim lives across the province. The lack of a specific portfolio for this issue suggests to the Greens that the new government is not treating the addiction epidemic with the urgency it demands.

Government Defense on Environment and Affordability

Premier Lorne Doerkson defended his cabinet choices during the swearing-in ceremony and subsequent news conference on Friday. He asserted that affordability, including tax relief, would be a top priority for his government. Doerkson stated that a safe British Columbia inherently includes the protection of the environment. He expressed confidence in the new environment minister, A'aliya Warbus, describing her as very committed to the file and insisting that he shares that commitment personally.

Doerkson acknowledged the severe environmental challenges facing the region, noting that he has lived in an area that has been a war zone for a decade due to natural disasters. He referenced the significant fires that burned the South Cariboo last year and the extreme drought conditions currently affecting the province. The Premier explained that his approach to forestry is not just about harvesting trees but also about planting them, demonstrating a dual commitment to both economic activity and environmental stewardship.

Climate Concerns Amidst Flood Recovery

The Green Party noted a stark contradiction between the government's rhetoric and its cabinet structure, pointing out that the word climate has disappeared entirely from the current cabinet lineup. This omission comes at a time when communities across British Columbia are still cleaning up from deadly extreme floods that caused widespread destruction. The Greens argue that removing climate from the cabinet discourse undermines efforts to prepare for and respond to such natural disasters.

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Despite the criticism, Doerkson described himself as a very committed outdoors person before becoming a legislator. He reaffirmed his dedication to the environment ministry and the work required to protect British Columbia's natural beauty. However, the Green Party maintains that without specific policy mechanisms and dedicated ministerial focus, these statements will not translate into the affordable living conditions or environmental resilience that residents need moving forward.

The new government was sworn in on Friday, marking the beginning of a potentially contentious relationship between the ruling Conservatives and the Greens. As the legislative session begins next week, the Green Party vows to stand against Conservative policies that they believe will exacerbate inequality and neglect critical social services. The coming weeks will likely see intense scrutiny of the Doerkson government's first actions, particularly regarding housing, healthcare, and environmental policy.

This report by Wolfgang Depner, The Canadian Press, was first published on November 21, 2026. The initial reactions from the opposition set the tone for the upcoming political landscape in British Columbia, with the Greens positioning themselves as the primary advocates for social spending and environmental protection against a Conservative agenda focused on deregulation and corporate support.