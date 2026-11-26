The B.C. government is removing SOGI 123 resources from schools. Teachers Association president Carolyn Howe warns this decision may leave students feeling excluded and educators without vital support tools.

The Greater Victoria Teachers Association has issued a formal warning regarding the B.C. government's recent directive to remove SOGI 123 resources from educational settings. This policy shift affects how schools create inclusive environments by addressing sexual orientation and gender identity. The move comes shortly after Premier Lorne Doerkson announced that these materials would be immediately taken off government websites and pulled from classrooms.

Core Mechanism of Resource Removal

The Ministry of Education and Child Care has been explicitly directed to collaborate with school districts to eliminate existing materials related to these topics. SOGI 123 is defined as a comprehensive collection of educational tools designed to help schools foster inclusivity. These resources include classroom lessons that reflect diverse identities and varied family structures, aiming to ensure every student feels a sense of belonging. The government states that parents are responsible for their children and should have input into what is taught, describing the previous approach as a point of division.

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Stakeholder Positions and Competing Views

Association president Carolyn Howe represents approximately 2,000 teachers in Greater Victoria's School District 61 and argues that these resources are not intended to influence children's identities. She emphasizes that the goal is to allow students and their families to see themselves represented in everyday learning. Howe serves as a primary and music teacher and has utilized these materials to help students challenge gender stereotypes. She cites examples such as math questions featuring boys asking other boys to school dances as standard inclusions that promote acceptance and belonging for all students.

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Impact on Students and Educators

Howe expresses deep concern that the government's announcement sends a harmful message to 2SLGBTQIA+ students, their families, and educators. She describes the decision as deeply hurtful and argues that it attacks people's identities in a coded manner. The association notes that schools are already under significant strain due to violence, inadequate resources, and funding pressures. Howe states that removing tools teachers use to fulfill their obligations is a misplaced priority when the immediate needs of schools involve addressing safety and providing adequate support systems for struggling students.

Real-World Consequences and Next Steps

The immediate operational impact on classrooms remains ambiguous as no specific guidance has been provided on which materials must be removed or what will replace them. Howe points out that there is no indication the provincial curriculum itself is changing, yet the removal of resources creates uncertainty for educators. She warns that framing education as political by banning specific topics turns schools into battlegrounds that do not support children. The provincial government maintains that it remains committed to student safety while shifting its educational focus toward literacy, numeracy, and critical thinking skills.