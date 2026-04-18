B.C. Government Faces Growing Pressure to Ease Short-Term Rental Rules Amidst Busy Summer Travel Season

The British Columbia government is being urged to relax its short-term rental restrictions as the province anticipates a significant tourism boom this summer. Despite meeting vacancy rate thresholds in some areas, the government remains firm on its current regulations, while the opposition and some municipalities call for a policy rethink.

British Columbia's government is under increasing pressure to ease its stringent short-term rental regulations, particularly as the province braces for a significant influx of tourists during the upcoming summer holiday season. However, officials have thus far indicated no intention to relax these rules.

Introduced by the New Democratic Party in 2024, the current legislation primarily permits individuals in most urban areas to offer only their principal residence for short-term vacation rentals through platforms such as Airbnb and VRBO. This effectively prohibits the rental of secondary homes, cottages, and investment properties. An opt-out provision was incorporated into the policy, allowing communities to seek exemptions if their rental vacancy rate surpassed three percent for two consecutive years. Last year, British Columbia's overall rental vacancy rate stood at 3.5 percent, with Greater Victoria reporting 3.3 percent. Despite these figures, only one municipality, Kelowna, has met the two-year threshold for a vacancy rate exceeding three percent. Kelowna has submitted an application for an opt-out and is awaiting government approval before the busy summer months commence. Housing Minister Christine Boyle stated that municipalities that have maintained a healthy vacancy rate for two consecutive years are eligible to apply for reconsideration of the regulations. She acknowledged Kelowna's achievement in reaching a healthy vacancy rate, attributing it to their proactive housing initiatives and indicating that this opens the door for discussions on future steps. Interestingly, some tourist-dependent communities that were initially exempt from the restrictions, such as Tofino, had opted to comply with the rules. However, Tofino subsequently reversed this decision last year, requesting to opt out again due to the negative impact the restrictions were having on vacation rental availability for tourists. Amidst a generally sluggish housing market, characterized by a downturn in both sales and rental demand, the Opposition Conservatives are advocating for a complete reassessment of the short-term rental policy. According to housing critic Linda Hepner, given the current vacancy rates, the policy should be rescinded entirely. She argued that since the province has reached the three percent threshold, the policy should be discarded in its entirety. Separately, on Thursday, Tara Armstrong, the MLA for the Kelowna area, put forth a private member's bill proposing the repeal of the Speculation and Vacancy Tax. This tax, implemented by the NDP in 2019, was originally designed to deter foreign owners from leaving properties unoccupied. Seven years later, the majority of individuals subject to this tax are now British Columbians who own secondary properties. Rob, a seasoned journalist, typically reports from the B.C. Legislature press gallery, situated in a bustling attic space, where he provides in-depth analysis of current events as CHEK’s Political Correspondent. His extensive experience in political reporting makes him a valuable source of commentary on these developing issues





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Short-Term Rentals B.C. Government Housing Policy Tourism Speculation And Vacancy Tax

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