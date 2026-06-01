B.C. Gender Pay Gap Narrows to 14.5% but Persists Across Demographics and Sectors

British Columbia's 2025 Pay Transparency Report shows the gender pay gap has decreased to 14.5%, with women earning 85 cents for every male dollar, though gaps worsen for recent immigrants and racialized women. Sectoral data reveals construction and retail improving but professional services lagging.

The British Columbia government's third annual Pay Transparency Report, released June 1, 2026, indicates a gradual narrowing of the gender pay gap , though significant disparities persist.

In 2025, women in B.C. earned 85 cents for every dollar earned by men, a marked improvement from the 18.4% gap in 2022, which has now decreased to 14.5%. These findings are a direct result of the provincial Pay Transparency Act, enacted in 2023, which mandates specific measures for larger employers aimed at fostering equitable compensation practices.

The legislation requires employers to include salary ranges in all public job postings, prohibits inquiries about an applicant's previous compensation, and encourages open discussions about pay without fear of reprisal. The provincial Finance Ministry asserts that such transparency is not only a matter of fairness but also an economic driver, linking improved earnings for women to increased household spending and broader economic growth.

While the overall trend is positive, the data reveals a complex picture with disparities varying considerably across age groups, Indigenous status, racialization, and immigration status. Women aged 55 and older saw an improvement, earning 83 cents compared to 78 cents in 2017. Indigenous women also earned 83 cents relative to non-Indigenous men, a two-point gain.

However, racialized women, despite typically having higher levels of education, earned only 74 cents for every dollar earned by non-racialized men-a two-point improvement yet a stark gap. The most concerning trend involves recent newcomer women (in Canada for five years or less), whose gap widened to 69 cents, a four-percentage-point deterioration from the prior year. Sectoral analysis provides further nuance. The report focused on B.C.

's three largest employment sectors-professional/technical services, retail, and construction-which collectively employ nearly 30% of the workforce. In professional services, the gap remains above the provincial average at 18%, though it improved by five points. Retail's gap is lower at 9%, but women are underrepresented in higher-paid management. Construction showed a four-point improvement to a 10% gap, though female representation remains low.

Some sectors demonstrated dramatic improvement, including agriculture, fishing and hunting (down 12 points), administrative and support services (down 11), and mining and oil/gas extraction (down 10). Compliance with the reporting mandate, which applied to roughly 700 employers with 300+ employees by November 2025, stood at 64%. A significant expansion is scheduled for fall 2026, when the requirement will extend to employers with 50 or more employees-approximately 8,500 businesses-signaling the government's commitment to deepening transparency efforts across the economy





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Gender Pay Gap B.C. Pay Transparency British Columbia Wage Equity Pay Transparency Act Women's Earnings Sectoral Analysis Compliance Demographic Disparities Economic Policy

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