B.C. Ferries cancels multiple sailings between Tsawwassen and Victoria on Tuesday night due to severe weather, high winds, and storm surge warnings.

B.C. Ferries announced the cancellation of multiple sailings between Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island on Tuesday night. The decision was driven by severe weather conditions in the Strait of Georgia, including high winds and dangerous wave heights. The ferry corporation stated these measures were necessary to ensure the safety of passengers and crew members.

Cancellation Timeline and Affected Sailings

B.C. Ferries issued the initial warning that sailings between Tsawwassen and Victoria were at risk of cancellation at 6:15 p.m. A second warning followed five minutes later, just forty minutes before the first at-risk sailing was scheduled to depart. The cancellations were made official at 7:08 p.m. on Tuesday.

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The affected sailings included departures from Tsawwassen at 7:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. Additionally, sailings departing Swartz Bay in Victoria were cancelled at the same times. These specific departures were identified as the primary routes impacted by the immediate weather threat.

Preceding Delays and Operational Impact

Disruptions began earlier in the day, affecting the schedule before the full cancellations were enacted. The current conditions section of the B.C. Ferries website noted that an earlier incident impacted scheduling on the route. This issue delayed the 5:00 p.m. sailing bound for Victoria. The same warning was displayed on the 7:00 p.m. sailing bound for Tsawwassen, indicating a cascade of operational delays.

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B.C. Ferries had already cancelled sailings on smaller routes on Tuesday afternoon. These earlier decisions were also cited as responses to Environment and Climate Change Canada's forecast for high winds and wave heights. The company prioritized safety protocols across its network as weather conditions deteriorated.

Severe Weather and Environmental Context

Vancouver Island and British Columbia's South Coast are bracing for an incoming storm surge and king tides. Environment Canada describes these king tides as the highest tides of the year, driven by the full moon's gravitational pull. The weather agency predicts significant environmental changes across the region through Thursday.

Water levels in coastal regions are forecasted to rise up to 50 centimetres. In addition to rising waters, some parts of Vancouver Island are expected to receive up to 225 millimetres of rain during this period. These combined factors create hazardous conditions for maritime travel and coastal infrastructure.

Traveler Guidance and Future Sailings

Travellers seeking frequently updated information on sailings and cancellations can check the B.C. Ferries account on X. This platform provides alerts for lower-traffic routes and last-minute changes. Passengers are advised to monitor these channels for real-time updates.

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As of 7:30 p.m., announcements have not yet been made about other sailings between Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island. This uncertainty extends to Tuesday night and Wednesday morning departures. Commuters and tourists planning to cross the Strait of Georgia should prepare for potential continued disruptions.