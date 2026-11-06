B.C. Ferries Cancels Sailings Amid Storm Warnings

B.C. Ferries suspends dozens of sailings between Metro Vancouver, Vancouver Island and the southern Gulf Islands due to high winds and heavy rain warnings from Environment Canada on Friday.

B.C. Ferries has suspended dozens of sailings connecting Metro Vancouver, Vancouver Island and the southern Gulf Islands on Friday morning. The immediate trigger for these widespread cancellations is the arrival of the first major storm system to impact B.C.'s South Coast.

Safety Reasons For Service Cancellation

B.C. Ferries explicitly stated that the cancellations are strictly necessary to ensure the safety of passengers and crew members. The decision follows forecasted high winds and significant wave height conditions expected in the Strait of Georgia. Service disruptions began early, with cancellation announcements issued starting at 7 a.m. and continuing throughout the day.

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Technical issues further complicated travel planning for those affected. Just after 12 p.m., the official B.C. Ferries website experienced a complete outage. This downtime prevented travelers from checking real-time sailing conditions. The company assured the public that the digital platform would be restored online soon.

Specific Route And Time Cancellations

Multiple routes have seen extensive service reductions throughout the day. The Vancouver-Nanaimo route saw the cancellation of a 6:15 a.m. departure from Horseshoe Bay. Additionally, the 8:35 a.m. trip from Departure Bay and the 8:40 a.m. sailing from Horseshoe Bay were axed. Early morning departures from Departure Bay at 5:15 a.m. and Tsawwassen at 5:15 a.m. were also suspended.

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Later morning and midday services on the Vancouver-Nanaimo corridor were also impacted. The 7:45 a.m. departures from both Tsawwassen and Duke Point were called off. Subsequent cancellations included the 10:15 a.m. sailings from Tsawwassen and Duke Point. The 10:55 a.m. departure from Departure Bay and the 11:05 a.m. sailing from Horseshoe Bay were also removed from the schedule.

Further disruptions affected the Vancouver-Nanaimo route later in the day. The 12:45 p.m. departures from both Tsawwassen and Duke Point were canceled. The afternoon also saw the cancellation of the 1:20 p.m. sailing from Departure Bay and the 1:25 p.m. departure from Horseshoe Bay. These widespread disruptions highlight the severity of the weather conditions.

Vancouver-Victoria Route Impacts

The Vancouver-Victoria corridor also experienced significant service reductions on Friday. A 7:00 a.m. departure from Swartz Bay was canceled, alongside the corresponding 7:00 a.m. sailing from Tsawwassen. The 8:00 a.m. departure from Tsawwassen and the 9:00 a.m. sailing from Swartz Bay were also called off.

Midday services on this vital route were similarly disrupted. The 9:00 a.m. departure from Tsawwassen and the 10:00 a.m. sailing from Swartz Bay were canceled. Later in the day, the 11:00 a.m. departures from both Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay were suspended. The 12:00 p.m. sailing from Swartz Bay and the 1:00 p.m. departures from both Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay were also axed.

The final recorded disruption for this route was the 2:00 p.m. departure from Tsawwassen. These cancellations reflect a comprehensive suspension of service on this busy corridor due to the adverse weather forecast.

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Gulf Islands And Weather Forecast

Sailings to the southern Gulf Islands were also heavily impacted by the storm. The 6:20 a.m. departure from Long Harbour on Salt Spring Island was canceled. A 7:10 a.m. sailing from Otter Bay on Pender Island was also called off. The 7:45 a.m. departure from Village Bay on Mayne Island was similarly suspended.

Mid-morning services to the Gulf Islands faced further disruptions. The 8:20 a.m. departure from Sturdies Bay on Galiano Island was canceled. A 9:55 a.m. sailing from Tsawwassen to the Gulf Islands was also axed. Later cancellations included the 11:00 a.m. departure from Sturdies Bay and the 11:35 a.m. sailing from Village Bay.

The final recorded cancellation for the Gulf Islands route was the 12:10 a.m. departure from Otter Bay on Pender Island. Environment Canada is predicting winds of approximately 70 km/h over the Strait of Georgia and Haro Strait into Friday afternoon. A warning for very heavy rain has been issued for parts of Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island.

Rainfall expectations are substantial, with up to 80 millimeters expected on the mainland. Northern, western and inland sections of Vancouver Island may receive more than 100 millimeters. For frequently updated information on sailings and cancellations, travelers can check the B.C. Ferries account on X.