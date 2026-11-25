B.C. Ferries cancels late night routes between Victoria and Vancouver as Environment and Climate Change Canada issues orange warnings for coastal flooding and high winds across the South Coast.

B.C. Ferries has cancelled the final sailings of the day for a second consecutive day, disrupting travel between Greater Victoria and Metro Vancouver. The operator confirmed on Wednesday that high winds and a strong frontal system necessitated the suspension of late-night routes to ensure passenger and crew safety.

Widespread Cancellations Across South Coast Routes

Environment and Climate Change Canada warnings triggered immediate operational changes for the provincial ferry service. B.C. Ferries initially warned early Wednesday morning that the 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. sailings between the Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay terminals were at risk due to forecasted high winds.

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The company later confirmed in an afternoon update that four specific sailings were cancelled. These cancellations included one departure at each scheduled time in both directions between the two terminals. The same four sailings were also cancelled on Tuesday night, marking the second day of significant disruption to this critical corridor.

Additional cancellations occurred on the route connecting Nanaimo's Duke Point Terminal and Tsawwassen. The 8:15 p.m. and 10:45 p.m. departures, which consisted of one departure from each terminal at each time, were cancelled shortly after the Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay sailings were suspended.

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Severe Weather Systems Impact Island and Mainland

The South Coast is currently experiencing a strong frontal system that has brought significant rainfall, high winds, and coastal flooding to both Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland. Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued an orange warning for coastal flooding, which covers most of Vancouver Island, Metro Vancouver, and Howe Sound.

Orange warnings are designated for situations where severe weather is likely to cause significant damage, disruption, or health impacts. The weather agency describes this alert level as uncommon and applies it when impacts are major, widespread, and may last for a few days.

Local Emergencies and Evacuation Alerts Issued

Authorities on the east coast of Vancouver Island have issued evacuation alerts for waterfront properties. Officials warned that storm surge combined with king tides could lead to flooding that poses a threat to life and safety in these low-lying areas.

The District of Squamish has also declared a state of local emergency due to the high waters. This declaration allows local officials to take necessary measures to protect residents and infrastructure as floodwaters continue to rise in the region.

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Travel Disruptions Continue Into Next Day

Travelers planning trips between the mainland and Vancouver Island are advised to check for schedule changes before departing. The cancellation of final sailings for two consecutive days indicates that weather conditions are expected to persist through the night and potentially into the following day.

B.C. Ferries will continue to monitor weather conditions closely. Passengers who missed their connections due to the late cancellations should contact the ferry operator for information on rebooking options for the next available sailings once service resumes.