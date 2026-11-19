British Columbia's Environmental Assessment Office has paused its review of the Massey Tunnel replacement project at the province's request, as the incoming Conservative government plans to review the $8.5-billion project and consider a bridge alternative.

British Columbia's Environmental Assessment Office has paused its review of the Massey Tunnel replacement project at the request of the province, saying it understands the rationale related to the transition to a new government.

A letter posted to the project page on the office's website shows the Transportation Ministry and the Transportation Investment Corporation asked for the pause given the interregnum period after the B.C. Conservatives toppled the NDP government in the Oct. 24 snap election. The letter dated Nov. 16 says it would be appropriate to allow the incoming government, which is to be sworn in Friday, to establish its priorities and provide further direction on the project, where construction is already underway.

Also read Environmental assessment of Massey Tunnel replacement paused while incoming B.C. gov reviews project

Environmental Assessment Office Pauses Review

The Environmental Assessment Office responded the next day pausing its review, but asking the corporation to remain ready to support a resumption of the process should the new government decide to seek a certificate for the existing project. Premier-designate Lorne Doerkson promised during his campaign to scrap the $8.5-billion tunnel in favour of a bridge, a position he restated last week while asking the province to halt any work that would preclude switching to that option.

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Doerkson has said the Conservatives intend to conduct a review of the tunnel project and its alternatives, though they believe a bridge is the best option. The pause comes as the project remains under construction and as the incoming government prepares to set its own priorities for the major infrastructure crossing. The letter was dated Nov. 16 and the review was paused the following day.

Doerkson Prefers Bridge Over Tunnel Option

The project page on the Environmental Assessment Office website includes the correspondence between the ministry, the corporation and the office. The George Massey Tunnel is a major crossing in Richmond, B.C. , and the replacement project has been a significant and costly undertaking for the province. The premier-designate has consistently argued that a bridge would be a better option than the tunnel, and has said the province should halt any work that would make a bridge harder to build.

The review by the Environmental Assessment Office will remain paused until the new government provides direction, though the corporation has been asked to stay ready in case the process resumes. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 19, 2026.