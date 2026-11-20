Claire Rattée named B.C. deputy premier after overcoming addiction and party expulsion. Her cabinet appointment highlights lived experience in mental health and housing policy.

Cabinet announcements in British Columbia on Friday confirmed that re-elected Skeena MLA Claire Rattée has been appointed as deputy premier and minister of social development. The historic appointment marks a significant turnaround for the 35-year-old politician, who stated she never imagined reaching this level of authority at the beginning of her political career.

Rattée Reflects on Early Struggles and Addiction

Rattée shared that she had been holding back tears throughout the day following the announcement. She emphasized that her journey serves as proof that individuals currently facing difficulties can achieve substantial success. Rattée hoped her story would resonate with those who feel unqualified for leadership roles but wish to effect change. She asserted that determination makes any goal achievable.

Also read Chow declines police board seat, keeps same deputy mayors as council meets

Her political ascent began long before her initial interest in governance. Rattée disclosed that at 17, she struggled with addiction and was homeless on the streets of Vancouver. She described experiencing cold, hunger, and exhaustion while battling substance dependency. A pivotal moment occurred when someone believed in her potential, leading her to seek treatment and rebuild her life from scratch.

At age 21, Rattée successfully ran for a four-year term on city council in Kitimat, British Columbia. This early victory launched her public service career in the region. She later shifted her focus to federal politics, running under the Conservative Party of Canada banner in the Skeena-Bulkley Valley riding. She contested both the 2019 and 2021 federal elections but lost to New Democratic Party candidate Taylor Bachrach both times. Despite the losses, she significantly increased the Conservative vote share in the district.

Advertisement

Expulsion from Caucus and Provincial Return

Just over a month before the recent snap election, Rattée was among three B.C. Conservative MLAs expelled from their caucus. The decision was made by then-party leader Kerry-Lynne Findlay. Rattée responded with a defiant statement, arguing that Findlay lacked the authority to remove elected officials. She affirmed her identity as a B.C. Conservative MLA and vowed to continue fighting for her constituents.

Rattée called for Findlay's resignation in the same statement. Findlay stepped down from her position two days after the expulsion. Rattée rejoined the party caucus a day later. She then ran a successful campaign in the provincial election, retaining her seat as Skeena MLA by defeating New Democratic Party candidate Sarah Zimmerman by a margin of just over 800 votes.

Her campaign platform centered heavily on housing issues, alongside advocacy for healthcare and addiction recovery support. Previously, she served as opposition critic for mental health, addictions, and housing supports. Her legislative focus has consistently aligned with her personal history and professional interests in social services.

Cabinet Role and Lived Experience

Premier Lorne Doerkson's decision to appoint Rattée underscores the value placed on diverse life experiences within the government. When asked how her background informs her new role, Rattée applauded Doerkson's willingness to recognize different viewpoints and positions of influence. She noted that the premier acknowledges the relevance of lived experience in policymaking.

Rattée stated that she hopes her personal history allows her to make a tangible difference in the province. Her appointment as deputy premier and minister of social development places her at the helm of critical social service initiatives. This role directly aligns with her previous advocacy work and personal journey through recovery.

Advertisement

Future Priorities for Skeena Constituents

Following her projection to retain her seat, Rattée issued a statement thanking her constituents for their continued support. She reflected on her journey as a young woman driven by determination and a deep love for her community. She maintained that her belief in the power of individual action remains stronger than ever.

Rattée outlined several pressing issues facing the province, including families waiting for healthcare access and seniors seeking housing and care. She also highlighted the need for better opportunities for children and support pathways for individuals struggling with addiction. These groups remain at the heart of her legislative agenda and ministerial responsibilities.

Communities across the province are waiting for increased investments and attention to their specific needs. Rattée committed to keeping these demands central to her work as deputy premier. Her appointment signals a government approach that prioritizes empathy and personal history in administrative decision-making.

The cabinet reshuffle in British Columbia marks a new chapter for Rattée and the provincial government. Her rise from homelessness to deputy premier provides a unique perspective on social development challenges. Stakeholders will now watch how her background influences policy implementation in social services and housing sectors.