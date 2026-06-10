B.C. Court Orders Reconsideration of KSM Mine's Substantial-Start Determination Over Consultation Failures

British Columbia's Supreme Court has quashed the provincial government's 2024 substantial-start determination for Seabridge Gold's KSM mine, ruling that the Province failed in its duty to consult Tsetsaut Skii km Lax Ha Nation. The decision mandates renewed consultation and a fresh determination on whether the project met the threshold to keep its environmental assessment certificate for the mine's lifetime. The court's judgment highlights the importance of meaningful Indigenous consultation in major resource projects and delves into the nation's asserted territorial claims in northwestern B.C.

The B.C. Supreme Court has overturned a provincial decision regarding Seabridge Gold 's KSM mine, ordering the Province to reconsider its 2024 "substantial-start" determination after finding it failed to adequately consult Tsetsaut Skii km Lax Ha Nation.

Justice Burke quashed the July 2024 determination and mandated further consultation. The Environmental Assessment Office is reviewing the judgment and assessing next steps, emphasizing its commitment to fulfilling constitutional duties and environmental standards. The substantial-start determination is critical because it allows an environmental assessment certificate to remain valid for the life of a project. KSM's certificate, issued in 2014, required the project to be substantially underway by certain deadlines.

The Province's 2024 finding that sufficient work had been completed meant the certificate could endure for over 50 years. The ruling does not revisit the original mine approval but focuses on the consultation process before the substantial-start decision. The court criticized the Province for disregarding conclusions about the strength of the nation's claim without good reason, despite years of collaborative work on an ethnohistoric assessment.

The judgment addressed two challenges: one from the nation over inadequate consultation, and another from SkeenaWild Conservation Trust arguing the determination was unreasonable due to overreliance on spending and agreements rather than physical construction. The court found in favor of the nation on the consultation breach, quashing the decision. While not fully ruling on SkeenaWild's challenge, Justice Burke indicated substantial-start decisions merit deference and noted evidence of physical work. Both sides claimed partial victories.

The nation highlighted the legal breach, while Seabridge emphasized positive comments on the analysis and stated work will continue during reconsideration. Central to the case is the nation's assertion of Aboriginal rights and title over Awiijii, a territory in northwestern B.C. that includes parts of the Nass, Skeena, Bear and Stikine watersheds. The proposed KSM tailings and waste facilities would be within this asserted territory. The Province has been aware of the claims since the 1980s.

The nation, with about 58 members, considers itself an independent Indigenous nation separate from the Gitxsan. The Province had spent years reviewing historical evidence and revised its understanding of the nation's interests in the Treaty Creek Valley, updating its consultation mapping and committing to consider the full range of consultation in that area.

The ruling gives Tsetsaut Skii km Lax Ha 90 days to provide written submissions on whether the project had been substantially started by July 24, 2024, before the Province reconsiders the determination





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KSM Mine Seabridge Gold Tsetsaut Skii Km Lax Ha Substantial Start Environmental Assessment B.C. Supreme Court Duty To Consult Aboriginal Rights Treaty Creek Skeenawild

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