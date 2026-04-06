B.C. Couple's Tree Dispute Fails: Tribunal Rejects Claim of Nuisance and Hazard

A British Columbia couple's attempt to obtain compensation and force their neighbors to remove trees due to alleged safety hazards, property damage, and nuisance has been dismissed by the Civil Resolution Tribunal. The tribunal found insufficient evidence to support their claims, citing the trees' healthy condition and the lack of proof of unreasonable interference.

A British Columbia couple, Jane and Wayne Lee, have been unsuccessful in their claim against their neighbors, Andrew and Catherine Speirs, regarding alleged issues caused by the neighbors' trees. The Lees sought $4,500 for future deck repairs or replacement, asserting the trees posed a safety hazard , damaged their property, and created a continuous nuisance. However, the Civil Resolution Tribunal (CRT) dismissed their claim, finding insufficient evidence to support their assertions.

The core of the dispute revolved around six Douglas fir trees and one acacia tree on the Speirs' property, towering between 16 and 25 meters tall. The Lees, who have resided in their home for approximately 45 years, rebuilt their deck in 2005 and claimed it now requires replacement due to debris from the trees. Their complaints included branches extending over their property, the constant fall of needles, cones, and sap onto their deck and roof, the necessity of weekly gutter cleaning, the disposal of snow-laden branches, and the inability to use their deck for dining or caring for pets due to falling debris. They also requested the tribunal to order the removal of the trees, a request that was denied as the CRT lacks the jurisdiction to enforce such an action.\The Speirs, who purchased their property in 2020, highlighted the wooded yard as a key feature that attracted them to the home. They acknowledged some debris might fall on the Lees' property but emphasized the abundance of large trees surrounding the Lees' home and questioned whether the debris originated primarily from their trees or had increased over time. The tribunal member, Deanna Rivers, concluded the Lees failed to demonstrate the trees constituted a safety hazard. She pointed out that while the Lees mentioned snow-covered branches falling during extreme weather, they provided no evidence of branch falls under normal conditions throughout their 45-year residency. Furthermore, Rivers cited a professional arborist's report confirming the trees' health and structural soundness. The decision also questioned whether the debris constituted a safety hazard.\Rivers was unconvinced the trees damaged the Lees' property, noting the photos presented did not reveal visible deck damage, such as tearing, staining, or deterioration. While acknowledging some debris falls on the deck, she deemed the evidence insufficient to prove the debris volume or nature was unusual or excessive. She also observed that the Lees expanded their deck in 2005, positioning it closer to the property line and trees, thus reasonably increasing debris accumulation. Furthermore, she found no evidence suggesting conditions had worsened as the trees matured or had decreased due to pruning. Rivers determined the trees and their debris presented an inconvenience rather than unreasonable interference with the Lees' property. She noted the absence of evidence indicating the debris was constant, unavoidable, or prevented deck usage and pointed out the lack of information on the frequency of deck cleaning or the use of alternative methods, such as an umbrella, to mitigate debris. Ultimately, the tribunal dismissed the Lees' claims, concluding they had not proven the trees constituted a nuisance as defined by law. This decision underscores the importance of providing robust evidence to support claims, particularly those related to property disputes





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Property Dispute Trees Civil Resolution Tribunal Nuisance Safety Hazard Deck Damage British Columbia Neighbor Dispute

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