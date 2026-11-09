B.C. Conservatives Extend Majority After David Xie Wins Burnaby South-Metrotown

The B.C. Conservatives solidified their governing majority by winning Burnaby South-Metrotown, bringing their total to 64 seats while the NDP fell to 27.

The B.C. Conservatives have officially extended their legislative majority following the final vote count in the October provincial election. Conservative candidate David Xie secured the seat in Burnaby South-Metrotown, defeating NDP incumbent Paul Choi by a narrow margin of 64 votes.

Final Vote Count and Seat Tally

This decisive win concludes the official results across all 93 ridings in the province. The final tally accounted for approximately 150,000 mail-in, phone, and absentee ballots submitted by voters. The inclusion of these ballots was critical, as the final count shifted the balance of power in the riding where Xie prevailed. The overall results give the Conservatives 64 seats, extending their majority in the Legislative Assembly. The NDP finished with 27 seats, while the Greens hold two seats. This distribution reflects the popular vote split, with Conservative candidates capturing 47.4 per cent of the vote. The NDP received 37.6 per cent, and the Greens gathered 11.2 per cent of the total ballots cast. The confirmation of these numbers solidifies the political landscape of British Columbia for the upcoming term.

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Margin Triggered Mandatory Recount

The narrowness of the margin in Burnaby South-Metrotown necessitated a formal recount process. Heading into the final count of ballots, Paul Choi held a slim lead of 66 votes over David Xie. However, the influx of additional votes during the final count reversed the trend. Xie ultimately overtook Choi, winning by a final margin of 64 votes. This close result was one of the tightest in the entire provincial race. The recount was a standard procedure given how close the initial numbers were. It ensured the integrity of the result before the seat was officially awarded. The process highlighted the importance of absentee and mail-in ballots in urban ridings like Burnaby South-Metrotown.

Other Tight Races and Incumbent Wins

Burnaby South-Metrotown was not the only riding that required a recount due to the close proximity of candidates. In the riding of Ladysmith-Oceanside, a recount was also required because the margin was fewer than 100 votes before the final tally. NDP incumbent Stephanie Higginson managed to retain her seat in this contest. She defeated Conservative candidate Kris McNichol by a margin of 50 votes. This victory extended Higginson's previous lead of 13 votes, which was the narrowest in the entire province. The final count confirmed her victory despite the initial closeness of the race. Higginson's win was a significant moment for the NDP, as it preserved their presence in a rural coastal riding. The result underscored the volatility of local elections in British Columbia.

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Impact on Provincial Governance

The extension of the Conservative majority has immediate implications for the governance of British Columbia. With 64 seats, the party has a comfortable working majority in the legislature. This number allows the government to pass legislation without relying on support from other parties. The NDP, with 27 seats, will serve as the primary opposition force. The Greens, holding two seats, will also play a role in scrutinizing government bills. The clear mandate from the voters provides stability for policy implementation. David Xie and his colleagues will now form the governing party. Their platform will be implemented with the confidence of the majority. The election results reflect a clear preference among voters for the Conservative agenda in this cycle. The shift in urban ridings like Burnaby South-Metrotown indicates changing voter sentiments. These changes will influence the political discourse in the province for years to come.

Historical Context of the Election

This election marked a significant shift in the political map of British Columbia. The Conservatives regained control of the government after a period of minority rule. The victory in Burnaby South-Metrotown was a key component of this broader trend. It demonstrated the party's ability to compete in traditionally strong NDP areas. The margin of 64 votes was a testament to the competitive nature of the race. The recount process ensured that every vote was counted accurately. The final numbers were published by The Canadian Press on November 9, 2026. This publication date confirms the official status of the results. The detailed reporting provided transparency to the public. Citizens can now rely on these numbers for future reference. The election results are a historic record of voter choice. They will be cited in political analysis and academic research for decades. The outcome sets the stage for the next legislative session.

Looking Ahead to Legislative Session

With the election results finalized, attention now turns to the legislative agenda. The B.C. Conservatives will use their majority to advance their policy priorities. This includes economic measures and social programs. The NDP will focus on holding the government accountable. They will propose amendments and scrutinize spending. The Greens will advocate for environmental and social justice issues. The dynamics of the legislature will reflect this three-party structure. David Xie will take his seat as the representative for Burnaby South-Metrotown. He will participate in debates and committee work. His victory is a personal triumph and a party milestone. The other 63 Conservative MPs will form the government bench. The 27 NDP MPs will sit in the opposition rows. The two Green MPs will occupy their own section. This arrangement will define the political operations of the province. The public will watch closely to see how these numbers translate into action. The results of the election are now history. The work of governance begins in earnest.