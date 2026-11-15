B.C. Communities Shatter Temperature Records Amid Coastal Storms

Ten British Columbia communities recorded historic high temperatures on Saturday, with Pitt Meadows breaking a 150-year-old mark. Environment and Climate Change Canada confirms the anomalies as storms bring rainfall and flooding risks.

Ten communities across British Columbia experienced extreme weather conditions on Saturday as temperatures shattered or matched daily high records. This widespread meteorological event included a historic milestone in Pitt Meadows, where a new benchmark was set that had stood for nearly a century and a half.

Historic Temperature Benchmarks Broken

The most significant anomaly occurred in Pitt Meadows, where the mercury climbed to 15.3 degrees Celsius. This figure eclipsed the previous local record of 15 degrees Celsius, which had been established in 1878. Historical data maintained by Environment and Climate Change Canada indicates that official temperature tracking in this municipality has been continuous since 1874.

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Other regions also saw remarkable shifts in atmospheric conditions. The city of Merritt recorded a temperature of 14.8 degrees Celsius, surpassing the prior high of 14.4 degrees set in 1979. This update erased a 92-year-old record. Meanwhile, Abbotsford reached 16.7 degrees Celsius, matching a threshold established in 1995. Kamloops also tied its record of 16.2 degrees Celsius from 2001.

Regional Records Set by Local Weather Stations

Environment and Climate Change Canada provided a comprehensive list of the specific locations affected by these temperature anomalies. The agency clarified that these reports are derived from a selection of historical stations active within each geographic area during the relevant period of record.

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In the Cache Creek area, a new record of 16 degrees Celsius was recorded, breaking the old mark of 13.3 degrees set in 1953. Clinton established a new high of 10.7 degrees Celsius, exceeding its 2001 record of 9.7 degrees. Mackenzie saw temperatures reach 10.1 degrees Celsius, surpassing the 7.8 degrees recorded in 1979.

Further updates showed Princeton achieving a new record of 14.2 degrees Celsius, up from a 1953 high of 12.8 degrees. Whistler recorded 9.1 degrees Celsius, a notable increase from its 1953 record of 18.9 degrees, although the new figure is lower than the old high. Williams Lake set a new benchmark of 11.8 degrees Celsius, breaking the 11.4 degrees recorded in 1999.

Ongoing Storm Warnings and Flooding Risks

These extreme temperatures were recorded during a series of storms sweeping across coastal British Columbia. The meteorological activity associated with these systems continues to pose risks to the region. Weather warnings remain in effect as of Sunday due to persistent rainfall and the potential for coastal flooding.

Residents and local authorities are advised to monitor the situation closely as the storms continue to impact the coastal areas. The combination of unusual heatwaves and heavy precipitation creates complex weather patterns that require careful attention from emergency management teams. The full implications of these temperature shifts on local infrastructure and daily life are still being assessed by environmental experts.