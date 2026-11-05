Bus crash response in remote B.C. hindered by lack of cell service

A shuttle bus carrying workers crashed on Highway 39 near Mackenzie, B.C., on Wednesday, injuring 20 people. Officials say the remote area has no cellphone reception, complicating the emergency response.

A shuttle bus crash on Highway 39 near Mackenzie, B.C. , injured 20 people and highlighted a lack of cellular service that hindered the emergency response.

The RCMP said the bus went off the highway on Wednesday in a remote area with no cellphone reception and poor satellite reception. Cpl. Jennifer Cooper of the North District RCMP said first responders had difficulty with radio communications. Information was slow to come from the area during the initial emergency response, Cooper said.

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Data Centre Worker Bus Crash Details

The bus was chartered by a contractor for a data centre company, according to officials. Kiel Giddens, the legislature member for Prince George-Mackenzie, said the communications problems are a familiar issue for northern residents. He said poor or non-existent cellphone coverage is something northern residents have come to live with but should be improved. The province says about 38 per cent of British Columbia's highways lack cell service.

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Limited access to reliable power is a key barrier to expanding cellular coverage, the province said. The crash occurred on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026, near Mackenzie, B.C. The injured were on a shuttle bus that went off the highway in an area known for spotty cellphone coverage. The lack of cell service complicated efforts to get information from the scene and coordinate the response.

Giddens said the issue is not new for people in northern British Columbia. He said improving coverage should be a priority for the province. The RCMP said radio communications were also difficult during the initial response. Emergency crews faced delays as a result of the communications problems.

Power Barriers To Cellular Expansion

The province has acknowledged that a large share of highways lacks cell service. It says reliable power is a major obstacle to building more cellular infrastructure. The crash injured 20 people and drew attention to gaps in rural communications. Residents and officials say the incident shows the need for better cell coverage along remote highways.

The bus was carrying workers when it went off Highway 39. Emergency responders had trouble communicating as they tried to help the injured. Information from the scene was slow to reach authorities, the RCMP said. Giddens said northern residents are used to unreliable cell service but should not have to accept it.

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He said the province needs to address the problem. The province says about 38 per cent of B.C. highways have no cell service. Limited power access is a key barrier to expanding coverage, according to the province. The crash happened near Mackenzie, B.C.

Remote Area Communications Challenges

, on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026. A photo of the crashed shuttle bus was released by the RCMP. The bus was chartered by a contractor for a data centre company. Twenty people were injured in the crash.

First responders struggled with radio communications in the remote area. Poor satellite reception also affected the response. The RCMP said the area has no cellphone reception. Giddens represents Prince George-Mackenzie in the provincial legislature.

He said the communications problems are a familiar issue for northern residents. The province says expanding cellular coverage faces barriers, including limited access to reliable power. About 38 per cent of British Columbia's highways lack cell service. The crash and its aftermath have renewed calls to improve coverage in remote areas.