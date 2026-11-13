B.C. Breaks 32 Remembrance Day Temperature Records Amid Warm Storm

Environment and Climate Change Canada confirms 32 record-breaking temperatures across British Columbia on November 11, 2024, as a storm brings unseasonal warmth.

A severe storm system sweeping through British Columbia this week has delivered an unusual meteorological contradiction by bringing record-breaking warm air alongside flooding conditions. Environment and Climate Change Canada released a comprehensive summary on Thursday detailing thirty-two distinct high-temperature records that were either broken or tied on Wednesday, November 11. While some of these historical milestones appear to be counted multiple times due to overlapping reporting zones, the data confirms an unprecedented heatwave for the holiday.

Major Cities Hit Unseasonal Heatmarks

Victoria, the capital of British Columbia, recorded its warmest Remembrance Day ever with the mercury rising to 16.7 C. This new high surpassed the previous record of 15 C, which had stood since 1977. Just north in Vancouver, the largest city in the province, the high temperature reached 17 C on Wednesday. This measurement eclipsed the previous mark of 16.3 C, which was established thirty years ago in 1996.

Also read Toronto Gathers for Remembrance Day Services Across City

Cache Creek Leads Province in Warming

The most extreme temperature anomaly occurred in Cache Creek, where the high reached 21.5 C. This figure shattered the previous record of 17 C, set in 1981, by more than four degrees. Abbotsford and Lillooet were the only other communities in the province where the high temperature surpassed 20 C on that day. Abbotsford reached 20.1 C, while Lillooet hit 20.3 C, both breaking local records for November 11.

Historical Climate Milestones Shattered

Lillooet holds the distinction of eclipsing the oldest record in the province during this event. The community's previous record high for November 11 was 19.4 C, a mark set 109 years ago in 1917. Another century-old benchmark was broken in Salmon Arm, where the high of 15.8 C surpassed the 105-year-old previous mark of 14.4 C, which was set in 1921.

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Wide Geographic Spread of Heat Records

The warmth extended far beyond the major urban centers, with numerous smaller communities setting new highs. Dawson Creek broke a record set in 1936, while Dease Lake and Puntzi Mountain also saw new peaks. The data indicates a widespread atmospheric pattern affecting diverse geographic areas simultaneously. The University of Victoria and Victoria Harbour both tied with the main city record of 16.7 C, confirming the consistency of the warm air mass.

Data Methodology and Official Verification

The full list of temperature records broken or tied includes areas such as Quesnel, Williams Lake, and Whistler. Environment and Climate Change Canada stated that these records are derived from a selection of historical stations in each geographic area that were active during the period of record. This verification process ensures the accuracy of the thirty-two reported milestones. The juxtaposition of flooding risks and extreme heat highlights the complexity of the current weather system affecting the region.