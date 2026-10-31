B.C. acupuncturist Gang Wang suspended over boundary violation allegations

A B.C. acupuncturist has been temporarily suspended while the College of Complementary Health Professionals of B.C. investigates serious boundary and informed consent violations. The suspension began Oct. 22 and requires notices in English and Mandarin.

A B.C. acupuncturist has been temporarily suspended while his professional college investigates allegations of serious boundary and informed consent violations against him. The College of Complementary Health Professionals of B.C. issued a summary protection order against Gang (William) Wang.

The order does not elaborate on the conduct of which he is accused. The allegations have not been proven. Summary protection orders are issued to protect the public while a regulator investigates allegations against a registrant. They apply only until the college finishes its investigation and imposes permanent sanctions, if any are required.

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Wang Must Publish Suspension Notices

Under the terms of the order, Wang must publish notices in English and Mandarin in prominent and visible locations in any waiting room and treatment room where he works. The notices must advise patients that his practice authority is suspended until further notice. The suspension began on Oct. 22, according to the order.

The college said the investigation committee panel could not be satisfied that any restrictions on the respondent's continued practice could be adequately monitored or sufficiently specific and enforceable such that the risk it identified was addressed in the public interest. The panel thus concluded the only appropriate order was a suspension. The college's reasons for issuing the order were made public as part of the summary protection order process. The order remains in effect while the investigation continues.

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Summary protection orders are temporary measures and do not constitute a finding of wrongdoing. They are meant to safeguard the public during an active investigation. The College of Complementary Health Professionals of B.C. regulates several health professions in the province. Its mandate includes protecting the public by ensuring registrants meet standards of practice and conduct.

Summary Protection Orders Regulate Practice

Wang's suspension is the latest in a series of regulatory actions taken by the college. The college has not provided further details about the nature of the allegations or the investigation timeline. The case will proceed through the college's discipline process. If the allegations are substantiated, the college may impose permanent sanctions, which could include conditions, suspension, or revocation of registration.

The college encourages anyone with concerns about a registrant's conduct to contact them directly. Patients can also verify a practitioner's registration status through the college's online directory. The summary protection order against Wang was issued after an investigation committee panel reviewed the evidence. The panel determined that a suspension was necessary to address the identified risk to the public interest.

The order requires Wang to post the notices in both English and Mandarin to ensure patients can understand them. The notices must be placed in prominent and visible locations in waiting rooms and treatment rooms where he works. The suspension took effect on Oct. 22. It will remain in place until the college completes its investigation and decides whether to impose permanent sanctions.

The college has not indicated how long the investigation might take. Allegations of boundary violations and informed consent issues are taken seriously by health regulators. Such allegations can involve inappropriate physical contact, failure to obtain proper consent, or other breaches of professional boundaries. The college's summary protection order process is designed to act quickly when there is a risk to public safety.

It allows the college to suspend or restrict a registrant's practice while an investigation is ongoing. The order against Wang is a public document. It does not contain details about the specific conduct that led to the allegations. The college has not released any further information about the case.

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Wang has the right to respond to the allegations as part of the investigation. The college will review all relevant evidence before making a final determination. Members of the public who have concerns about Wang's practice or who were patients of his can contact the college. The college has a process for receiving and investigating complaints about registrants.

Suspension Prohibits Acupuncture Services

The suspension of Wang's practice authority means he cannot provide acupuncture services in B.C. until the order is lifted or the college decides otherwise. The college will update the public if the order changes. This case highlights the role of health regulators in protecting the public. The College of Complementary Health Professionals of B.C. oversees acupuncturists, chiropractors, massage therapists, naturopathic doctors, and traditional Chinese medicine practitioners.

The college's website provides information about how to file a complaint and how to check a practitioner's registration status. Patients are encouraged to ask questions about their care and to report any concerns. The summary protection order against Wang is one of several measures the college can take. Other measures include imposing conditions on practice, requiring supervision, or limiting the scope of practice.

The college's investigation committee panel considered whether less restrictive measures could adequately protect the public. It concluded that only a suspension would address the risk. The order requires Wang to display the notices until further notice. He must also ensure the notices remain in place and are not removed or obscured.

The college will continue to investigate the allegations against Wang. No timeline has been provided for when the investigation will be completed. The allegations against Wang have not been proven. The summary protection order is a temporary measure and does not determine guilt or innocence.

College Commits to Public Protection

The College of Complementary Health Professionals of B.C. is committed to transparency and public protection. The college publishes information about disciplinary actions on its website. Patients who have concerns about any health-care practitioner should contact the relevant regulatory college. The college can provide information about the complaints process and the status of an investigation.

The suspension of Wang's practice authority is effective as of Oct. 22. He must comply with all terms of the order, including the posting of notices in English and Mandarin. The college has not commented further on the case. The investigation is ongoing, and the college will provide updates as appropriate.