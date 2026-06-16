B-52 Bomber Crashes at Edwards Air Force Base, Crew Feared Lost

A B-52 Stratofortress crashed shortly after takeoff from Edwards Air Force Base in California during a routine test mission. Emergency crews responded but initial reports indicate the crash was not survivable. The base suspended visitor passes to focus on response operations.

A B-52 Stratofortress bomber crashed shortly after takeoff from Edwards Air Force Base in California on Monday, leaving a towering black plume of smoke and a large blackened scar on the sandy runway.

The base confirmed that emergency crews responded immediately to the crash, which occurred during a routine test mission that departed at 11:20 a.m. local time. Officials stated that initial indications suggest the crash was not survivable. Video from CNN affiliate KCAL showed the wreckage, with no distinct parts of the aircraft easily identifiable, and residual smoke lingering over the site. The runway remains closed as investigations proceed.

Edwards Air Force Base, covering 480 square miles in Kern County, is a premier facility for research, development, and testing of U.S. Air Force aircraft, weapons systems, software, and components. It holds historical significance as the site where famed pilot Chuck Yeager broke the sound barrier in 1947 and later served as the West Coast landing site for NASA Space Shuttle missions, including the final landing of Atlantis in 2009.

The base has its own fire department with five stations, and visitor passes were suspended for the day to focus entirely on emergency response operations. It was not immediately clear which agencies were responding, but the base is well-equipped to handle such incidents. The B-52 Stratofortress, described by the military as a long-range, heavy bomber capable of performing a variety of missions, is known as the backbone of the U.S. manned strategic bomber force.

The loss of this aircraft and its eight crew members serves as a solemn reminder of the risks taken by those who defend the nation. This incident echoes a previous close call last year when a regional airliner pilot over North Dakota had to make an unexpected sharp turn to avoid a possible midair collision with a B-52.

The Air Force has not yet released the names of the crew pending notification of next of kin, and an investigation into the cause of the crash is underway. The community and the nation mourn the loss of these dedicated service members, whose quiet courage often goes unseen until it is gone. The base continues to support the emergency response and will provide updates as more information becomes available





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